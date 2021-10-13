CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Cargo traffic jams affect glass bottles too. Your pantry staples could cost more

By Scott Horsley
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bR1t_0cPh8mLU00
The price of glass jars to hold pasta sauce and other products has soared during the pandemic. Sauce-maker Paul Guglielmo in Rochester, N.Y., has absorbed some of the increase, but he has also raised prices for consumers. Paul Guglielmo

Here's another unexpected example of how supply chains have been upended by the pandemic: Glass bottles used for everything from vinegar to pasta sauces are getting tied up in their own bottlenecks. That's driving prices higher, when you can get the bottles at all.

Just like many other industries struggling to secure supplies, producers of pasta sauce and high-end spirits are seeing the glass used in their humble containers tied up in massive cargo jams, and that's forcing them to either absorb the higher costs or pass them on to consumers.

Little relief appears to be in sight: The Labor Department reported Wednesday that consumer prices had risen 5.4% over the last 12 months — matching the highest level of inflation in more than a dozen years. Groceries and gasoline were significant drivers of the recent price increases.

Businesses such as Lindera Farms in Delaplane, Va., have struggled to find bottles at any price.

This has been a banner season for the artisanal vinegar maker, but owner Daniel Liberson worries that unless an overdue shipment of glass bottles arrives from Italy in the next few weeks, he won't be able to package his product in time for the all-important Christmas season.

"There's a captain of a shipping vessel who holds my life in his hands," Liberson says. "Basically, if anything goes wrong with this shipment, I'm screwed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zintz_0cPh8mLU00
Daniel Liberson makes specialty vinegar through his business, Lindera Farms, in Delaplane, Va. But his key holiday season is at risk as he nervously awaits an overdue shipment of glass bottles from Italy. Daniel Liberson and Lindera Farms

Frustrations boil over as ships get stuck

The problems are not at home: Domestic glass manufacturers insist they're making as many bottles as ever.

"There is no shortage of the raw materials to make glass in this country," says Scott Defife, president of the Glass Packaging Institute. "The plants are all operating at full capacity to make new glass containers."

But 20% to 30% of the food and beverage bottles used in the U.S. are typically imported from Europe or Asia. Many of those bottles are hitting the same supply chain roadblocks that have tied up products ranging from memory chips to holiday toys.

What's more, since domestic glass plants are already running at full steam, customers whose imported bottles are delayed may have a hard time finding substitutes.

It's frustrating for Liberson, whose vinegar is made with hand-foraged wild onions and other fickle ingredients that have still proved easier to find this year than glass bottles.

"The whims of nature are less daunting than the whims of what is supposed to be an organized, structured supply chain," Liberson says with a rueful chuckle. "But here we are."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNKVy_0cPh8mLU00
Fearful of running short of pasta sauce jars, Paul Guglielmo has needed to stockpile, tying up more cash than he'd like. Paul Guglielmo

Stockpiling and the debate about whether to raise prices

In Rochester, N.Y., Paul Guglielmo has faced similar challenges obtaining 16-ounce jars for his namesake pasta sauce.

"We were told at least twice that a specific jar wouldn't be available for at least a month," Guglielmo says. "The strain it puts on us is, you get scared that you're not going to be able to find the materials. And so how do you react? Well, you react by buying more of it."

Just as panic purchases of toilet paper last year led to empty store shelves, that kind of stockpiling can make shortages worse, while also driving up the price.

Pint jars for pasta sauce that used to cost Guglielmo 33 cents apiece now cost 47 cents — a 42% increase before he's sliced his first tomato.

Thanks to a more efficient bottling process, Guglielmo was able to absorb some of that higher cost. But he also raised his own prices in the grocery store.

"I think the whole way down the supply chain, everyone makes that decision and they decide, are we going to eat all of this? Are we going to eat some of it? Are we going to pass all of it?" Guglielmo says.

Grocery prices have risen 4.5% over the past 12 months, including 1.2% between August and September alone.

As a "co-packer," Guglielmo not only makes his own pasta sauce, but also makes and bottles products for others. This gives him a bit more scale and bargaining power with suppliers.

Today his 6,000-square-foot warehouse holds far more empty jars than he ever would have purchased in the past. It's a kind of insurance policy that helps him sleep better at night, but it also ties up a lot of capital.

"I walk by pallets and pallets and pallets of unused glass," Guglielmo says. "We're going to use it. And I want it here. And it should be here. But I look at it and it's just a big pile of cash sitting there."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BYJej_0cPh8mLU00
Paul Guglielmo makes his signature pasta sauce in Rochester, N.Y. He also makes and bottles products for others. Paul Guglielmo

Buy early — if you even can

Given the uncertainty surrounding bottle supplies and the possibility of bare store shelves, shoppers are being warned not to wait until the last minute.

"We encourage anybody that wants a special bottle for Christmas to start shopping for it now, because you might have to make two or three trips to your local retailer," says David Ozgo, chief economist at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.

Still, shoppers seeking some products could go empty-handed no matter how early they show up.

Liberson, the small-scale vinegar-maker, still hopes his shipment of bottles from Italy arrives in late October or early November. That would leave him just enough time to package his product before the holidays, which typically account for about half of his annual sales.

For now, he's storing his vinegar in stainless steel vats and keeping his fingers crossed.

"Listen, I'm a neurotic Jewish guy," he says. "And I've got to tell you, heart-attack inducing is the word that comes to mind."

Comments / 0

Related
Green Car Reports

Report: Nickel shortage could pinch EV battery supplies, affect costs

Global nickel demand could outstrip supply within the next few years, potentially limiting EV battery supplies, according to a new report from the Norwegian consultancy Rystad Energy. First spotted by E&E News, the report predicts that by 2024 annual global demand for nickel will rise from the current 2.5 million...
INDUSTRY
CBS Sacramento

Supply Chain Delays Could Soon Leave Wine Glasses Empty

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Supply chain delays could soon leave your wine glasses empty, but the problem isn’t the grapes, it’s the packaging. You may see labels for a local craft beer rolling through the printer, but the owner of Capitol Label in Rancho Cordova sees paper he’ll need to reorder—and fast. “We don’t want to over order and have it sit here too long, but we don’t want to run short,” owner Michael Mellon said. Transporation, logistics and weather—the same supply chain issues we’ve heard before hit this label business at every step. “Adhesives which have been affected by the Texas freeze and...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
miamitimesonline.com

Morning brew could cost more with rising coffee prices

As if a cup of coffee wasn’t expensive enough, a confluence of factors is driving up farmers’ costs to grow the beans, and it could begin filtering down to your local café before the end of the year. After hovering for years near $1 per pound, coffee futures – the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Jams#Glass Bottles#Pint Glass#Staples#The Labor Department#Lindera Farms
NJ Spotlight

Holiday shopping crunch predicted as cargo gets jammed in port traffic

“Merchandise that isn’t in distribution centers now — or within the next month or so — is not going to be available to purchase for the Christmas season,” predicts Tom Heimgartner, a trucking operator in Port Newark, who says cargo is backing up at U.S. ports and clogging distribution centers in a monumental transportation traffic jam. Supply-chain experts blame shortages of everything from shipping containers to port workers and truck drivers, who can make more money working for Amazon.
NEWARK, NJ
The Motley Fool

Walmart Charters Its Own Cargo Ships to Skirt Port Traffic Jams

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Before Covid, it was rare to see more than one ship lined up at America's biggest port complex, the Los Angeles and Long Beach terminal. As of today, there are over 60 of them, filled with billions worth of toys, furniture, and home electronics. The traffic's almost as nightmarish as the I-405.
INDUSTRY
KABC

Takes Your Breath Away: Cargo Ship Congestion Brings More Dirty Air To SoCal

(Los Angeles, CA) — Not only could it impact your holiday gift-giving, cargo-ship congestion is bringing more dirty air to Southern California. According to state regulators, the ships are driving a spike in dirty exhaust that threatens the health of vulnerable communities nearby. Yesterday, 62 container ships were anchored a few miles off the coast of Los Angeles and Long Beach, up from a pre-COVID average of roughly a single ship. While the logjam first emerged last fall as a result of pandemic-related supply chain disruptions, the situation continues to worsen, especially as the holiday shopping season approaches. California port executives say supply chain blunders, worker shortages, and little space in warehouses could entangle container shipping through next summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
KUTV

How supply chain issues could affect your holiday shopping plans

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Friday after Thanksgiving has become the iconic holiday shopping event known as "Black Friday." But this year, retailers have started offering Black Friday deals as early as this week, in part, due to concerns about holiday shipping delays. “You’ve got labor issues, you’ve got...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Shropshire Star

Glass company predicts energy costs could rise to £100m

Encirc has seen ‘huge increases’ to its gas and electric costs as a result of the energy price rise. One of Europe’s largest glass plants has predicted its energy costs could rocket by £60 million per year as a result of rising costs. Adrian Curry, managing director at Encirc, which...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Chips and ships: Philips cuts outlook as supply chain problems grow

AMSTERDAM, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Dutch health technology company Philips (PHG.AS) on Monday cut its outlook for sales and profit growth this year and said the global supply chain problems that added to its growing list of worries in the third quarter would likely intensify. Amsterdam-based Philips said comparable sales...
INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

How Supply Chain Bottlenecks Are Impacting the Steel Industry

Supply chain issues continue to impact the world, pushing President Joe Biden to get West Coast ports to operate on a 24/7 basis. Todd Leebow, CEO at Majestic Steel USA, joined Cheddar to talk about how supply chain issues are affecting the steel industry, noting that there have been 12 months of continuous rising costs only plateauing recently. "There's uncertainty in terms of where it will go from here," he said. "But costs are definitely elevated, and that was because of the supply chain disruption. There just wasn't enough steel to feed the demand coming out of the pandemic." Leebow explained that there's still some uncertainty going forward regarding cost and demand linked with the ongoing semiconductor shortage and the auto industry.
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Why Your Holiday Travels Might Cost More This Year

Traveling during the holidays is rarely cheap. But this year, it might cost more than you expect. If you're gearing up to travel for the holidays, you may be in for massive sticker shock. Airlines, hotels, and rental car companies commonly jack up their prices in the holiday peak. But this year, some of those costs are already on the rise as part of the general bout of inflation that's plagued consumers since the spring.
BUSINESS
EatThis

4 Recent Grocery Shortages That Could Affect Your Cup of Coffee

That moment on a weekday morning when you know you have to get moving—but, bleary-eyed, you're suddenly scraping the bottom of the coffee container or opening the fridge to find a measly drop of creamer. Even worse is that when you reach the store to stock up, your reliable go-to coffee fixings aren't there… and the choices in substitutes might not be that impressive, either. We feel that! And so have plenty of fellow consumers around the country.
WJCL

Could food shortages affect your Thanksgiving meal?

A fear of a Thanksgiving food shortage is looming, but now it's not necessarily the food that is in short supply. "In terms of Thanksgiving, we are optimistic that things that we've already pre-ordered in advance will show up," Stacey Brown said. Brown, the store manager, has been working at...
FOOD & DRINKS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy