The Hollywood Screenwriter from Squirrel Lake

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinifred Dunn was born in May 1898. Many sources claim she was born in Vilas County, but her birthplace was Chicago. Her Oxford-educated father, an English immigrant and former secretary to British Prime Minister William Gladstone, moved the family to an isolated cabin on an island in Squirrel Lake when Winifred was still very young. It was an unusual location for such a distinguished family. Winifred was related to the actor Sir Johnston Forbes-Robertson, and the British politician Lord Charles Russell.

