A historic Montgomery house on Amazon warehouse site may house town history

TOWN OF MONTGOMERY — A 200-year-old house may become a home for historical preservation, sitting on the edge of a modern Amazon warehouse site. A year ago, the Federal-style house, known as James Arnott’s House at Route 757, was moved 150 feet away from where it had stood for centuries to make way for a one-million-square foot Amazon warehouse. Now, Amazon is considering donating the property to the town, most likely to house a local nonprofit organization.