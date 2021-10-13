CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery, NY

A historic Montgomery house on Amazon warehouse site may house town history

Times Herald-Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF MONTGOMERY — A 200-year-old house may become a home for historical preservation, sitting on the edge of a modern Amazon warehouse site. A year ago, the Federal-style house, known as James Arnott’s House at Route 757, was moved 150 feet away from where it had stood for centuries to make way for a one-million-square foot Amazon warehouse. Now, Amazon is considering donating the property to the town, most likely to house a local nonprofit organization.

www.recordonline.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, NY
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Warehouse#Historic House#Town
The Associated Press

Maduro ally appears in court to face corruption charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy