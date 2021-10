If you haven’t already binged Squid Game then what are you doing with your life?? Yeah sure, I might be in a state of sadness right now having finished it but I don’t see that as an excuse for anyone not to watch it. But if you have finished it then you’ll appreciate these stunning Squid Game behind the scenes photos of the cast being best mates. This will help make the pain go away, I promise. Cherish, love and enjoy these iconic Squid Game behind the scenes photos and the Squid shaped hole in your heart will be full again.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO