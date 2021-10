Newton’s third law states that for every action, there must be an equal and opposite reaction. By extension, an object of desire always comes at the cost of a sacrifice – sometimes, that sacrifice entails giving up something dear to you. Therein lies the dilemma of life: “The most precious things might be the things you have to give away in order to get the treasure”, as ENHYPEN say on ‘Intro: Whiteout’.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO