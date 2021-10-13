CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren, OH

Flying High Opens to Help Warren Job Seekers

By Ashley Fox
businessjournaldaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARREN, Ohio — There was reason to celebrate Tuesday as Flying High Inc. cut the ribbon to its Professional Development Center at 237 Main Ave. SW. Through a partnership with the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, the city of Warren Community and Economic Development, Workforce Development Board of Trumbull County, Eastgate Regional Council of Governments and other educational training partners, the center will work with individuals to become qualified for employment.

businessjournaldaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Warren, OH
Business
Youngstown, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
Trumbull County, OH
Society
Youngstown, OH
Business
Trumbull County, OH
Business
City
Warren, OH
County
Trumbull County, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Fly, OH
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Kennedy
The Associated Press

Maduro ally appears in court to face corruption charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy