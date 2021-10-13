Flying High Opens to Help Warren Job Seekers

WARREN, Ohio — There was reason to celebrate Tuesday as Flying High Inc. cut the ribbon to its Professional Development Center at 237 Main Ave. SW. Through a partnership with the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, the city of Warren Community and Economic Development, Workforce Development Board of Trumbull County, Eastgate Regional Council of Governments and other educational training partners, the center will work with individuals to become qualified for employment.