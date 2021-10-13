DEBTORS & CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Juanita May King, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law and all persons indebted to the said estate are required to make payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Torren Andrea Cummings Personal Representative's Address: 637 Winthrop Way, Conyers, GA 30094 This 7 day of October, 2021. 908-50643 10/13 20 27 11/3 2021.