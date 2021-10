This may seem like an unlikely partnership at first, but in a way, this allows both services to play to their strengths. Tableau’s advanced visualization capabilities have always been a draw for its users, but unlike Looker, it was born on the desktop and despite all of the company’s efforts, that desktop/cloud split is still somewhat apparent in its products. Looker, on the other hand, was born in the cloud, but it’s also very much a product for the more technical user who can write SQL while Tableau’s focus is more on enabling any business user to analyze data. That, in many ways, is also why both were a good match for their respective acquirers at the time.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO