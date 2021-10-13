CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Claude Weyman Rutledge, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Arnold Francis Rutledge Personal Representative's Address: 1470 Country Lane Dr Conyers GA 30012 This 21 day of September, 2021. 908-50269, 10/13,20,27,11/3,2021.

