Conyers, GA

Notice is given that articles of incorporation that will incorporate

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNotice is given that articles of incorporation that will incorporate The Kozy Kook, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 1498 Saint George Pl, Conyers, GA, 30012 and its initial registered agent at such address is Kenika Dennis. 907-50493 10/13 20 2021.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

#Articles Of Incorporation#The Kozy Kook Inc#State#Ga
