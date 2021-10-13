NOTICE OF INCORPORATION Notice is given that articles of incorporation that will incorporate Project Ty-Ony Forever Corp. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Nonprofit Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 2123 Golfview Dr SE, Conyers, Georgia 30013 and its initial registered agent at such address is Shelanda Thomas. 907-50458, 10/13,20,2021.