Notice to Debtors and Creditors All creditors of the estate of David McBride Hawley, II late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 1st day of October, 2021 Name: Davis Matthew Hawley c/o Broel Law, LLC Title: Administrator Address: 331 North Marietta Pkwy, Marietta, GA 30060 908-50245 10/13 20 27 11/3 2021.