Dominick Reyes is hoping the UFC keeps Jon Jones after his latest arrest so he can fight him and beat him up again. After Jones was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his first fight against Alexander Gustafsson, he was arrested early Friday morning in Las Vegas. He was charged with battery, domestic violence, and injuring and tampering with a vehicle and after the news came public, many wondered if he would fight again. For his last opponent, Dominick Reyes he says he hopes “Bones” gets another fight so he can beat him up again.

UFC ・ 10 DAYS AGO