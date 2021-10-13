CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

FDA advisory committee to consider boosters for Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines

By Karen Weintraub and Elizabeth Weise, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJqxz_0cPh5xdC00

A federal advisory committee will meet for two days this week to discuss the safety and need for a booster shot for people who received Moderna's or Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

They won't have much J&J data on which to base their decision.

Information posted by the Food and Drug Administration Wednesday showed that about 8,000 people were studied after receiving a second dose of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine two months after their first, and only 17 were tracked after getting a second shot at six months.

It isn't clear whether the data will be sufficient for the FDA panel, called the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, to approve a second shot of J&J.

“The hope was that we would get a resolution of these issue and that J&J would get their emergency use authorization for a booster," said Dr. William Schaffner, medical director for the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. "Now things have gotten a little more complicated."

Booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has been given to more than 230 million Americans since December, were approved last month for people over 65, as well as younger people whose medical conditions or jobs put them at higher risk for disease.

People who received Moderna or J&J shots have been told to sit tight.

About 15 million Americans have received the J&J shot, compared with 153 million who’ve gotten Moderna. Roughly 8.5 million have received a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine since it was authorized in August for people who are immunocompromised and in September for people at higher risk for a severe COVID-19 outcome.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people should get repeat doses of the same vaccine they got originally, though the FDA advisory panel is scheduled to hear Friday about a small study that looked at the safety and effectiveness of getting a different vaccine as a follow-up.

Data is clearer for Pfizer-BioNTech, because most of Israel's population of 9.2 million people received that vaccine this year and have been carefully tracked.

The country offered booster shots to everyone this summer after data suggested vaccine protection against infectionwas fading. It's not clear whether people were more vulnerable to severe disease, but the data suggested that protection had begun to wane, too.

Qatar experienced a similar decline in effectiveness against mild and moderate disease, according to another study.

There is no similar nationwide "natural experiment" for either the Moderna or the J&J vaccines.

Thursday and Friday, the FDA panel will have to considersmaller-scale data, which suggests the Moderna vaccine is following a similar, though perhaps slower, trajectory to Pfizer-BioNTech's.

The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are both based on mRNA technology and are similar to one another.

In a follow-up study of participants from a research trial, Moderna found that a third shot, with half the dose of the first two, provided a major immune boost. Levels of so-called neutralizing antibodies had waned before the booster, which was given about six months after the second shot.

The third shot brought antibody levels in people of a variety of ages and health conditions above where they had been after the second shot, according to the company's study, which was released last month but has not been independently reviewed. The safety profile after that third dose was similar to that seen with the previous two.

In another Moderna study conducted this summer as the delta variant of the coronavirus surged, participants who got two doses of the active vaccine 13 months earlier were compared with those who got the shots eight months earlier.

In the analysis, there were 88 cases of COVID-19 in those who were in the more recently vaccinated group, compared with 162 cases in those vaccinated last year. Nineteen people saw severe infections, with slightly more in the group vaccinated longer ago.

Neither study has been reviewed by independent experts.

J&J, which was initially given as a single shot, may need a second dose to provide better long-term protection, data from the company shows. Initial trial data showed the single shot protected against more than 70% of infections in the USA and nearly 100% of deaths.

In documents posted Wednesday, J&J said additional shots might be given two to six months after the initial dose, depending on the risk category and the strength of the immune response.

The safety data for people receiving an additional dose of J&J was good. According to the FDA, the vaccine would “still afford protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death,” although less so than the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA-based vaccines.

In a study released last month, J&Jfound that a second dose given two months after the first provided 94% protection against moderate-to-severe COVID-19 symptoms. A booster dose given six months after the single shot provides even more protection, the company said.

Supplemental doses of all the COVID-19 vaccines seem to be as safe as earlier ones, though it's possible rare side effects will emerge as millions get boosters.

VRBPAC and a similar independent advisory group to the CDC decided last month not to recommend booster doses to everyone because of unclear need and the possibility of rare side effects.

Both groups said they might reconsider a recommendation as more data becomes available about the long-term effectiveness of the vaccines in the general population.

The FDA committee will also consider a new report looking at the risks and benefits of combining different vaccines.

The CDC said it's preferable to get second and third doses with the same vaccine as the first dose. The study, though small, is likely tooffer hints about whether combining different types of vaccines is safe and perhaps more effective than sticking with the same shots.

A study in the United Kingdom found mixing and matching vaccines to be safe and effective, but its protocol for using the vaccines was different – with a wider gap between first and second doses that might alter long-term effectiveness, experts said.

The FDA committee will vote on whether to authorize the booster shots but will not take a vote on mixing vaccines. Assuming the FDA commissioner signs off on the group's recommendations, the CDC committee will consider on Oct. 20 and 21 who should be eligible for Moderna and J&J boosters, and the shots would probably become available within a few days of its decision.

Later in the month, VRBPAC will consider whether to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use in children ages 5-11, a topic the CDC committee will take up early next month.

Contact Karen Weintraub at kweintraub@usatoday.com.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Says You Need a Booster ASAP If You Got This Vaccine

Following weeks of debate over the need for booster shots, an advisory panel for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has now endorsed additional doses of each of the three vaccines available in the country: Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. So far, more than 8 million people have received a Pfizer booster, which the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized first. Most Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients are still waiting for their boosters to be officially authorized and recommended by these two agencies, but health officials are already warning that—depending on which vaccine you received—getting a booster as soon as you're eligible may be even more pressing.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#J J#Americans
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has Big News About Boosters

Health experts and officials have battled over the idea of authorizing booster vaccine doses, as data has shown that vaccine protection against infection has waned over the last few months, thoguh most people remain heavily protected against severe COVID. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted in late September to authorize an additional dose of the Pfizer shot for certain high-risk groups who had gotten their second dose at least six months prior. But Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have had to wait, as the vaccine manufacturers submitted their applications for booster authorization later than Pfizer, delaying FDA meetings over the two vaccines' submission to mid-October. Now, an FDA committee has finally made its recommendation on Moderna boosters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Oregonian

Have you seen posts claiming the FDA ‘admitted’ the COVID vaccine kills people? That’s completely false

A member of the general made an unsubstantiated claim during the open public comment portion of a livestreamed FDA advisory board hearing on Sept. 17, claiming that the COVID-19 vaccines are killing at least two people for every person they save. Anti-vaccination groups online seized on the comments and claimed that the FDA panel itself made ‘admitted’ this ‘fact.’
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Vaccines
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, Get a Different Booster, New Study Says

More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

FDA panel takes up tough questions on J&J COVID-19 boosters

U.S. health advisers on Friday tackled who should get boosters of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine and when — and whether using a competing brand for the second dose might provide better protection.The push for boosters kicked off last month after the Food and Drug Administration authorized third doses of the Pfizer vaccine for seniors and younger adults with health problems, jobs or living conditions that place them at higher risk from the coronavirus. On Thursday, an FDA advisory panel unanimously recommended a half-dose booster of the similar Moderna vaccine for the same groups.Friday, the same panel discussed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

270K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy