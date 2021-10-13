CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
9th annual Bloomin’ Holidays at the Museum of Wisconsin Art | By Jennifer Turner

Cover picture for the articleFree for existing members. $15 for non-members (includes a complimentary one year museum membership). To ensure you can visit during your preferred time, a Timed Reservation is recommended. If you do not make an advanced reservation, you will be welcomed at the first available entry time. This event follows CDC guidelines, and may require masks to attend. More information to come.

