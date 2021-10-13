CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

The Disney Channel Star Who Mastered the YouTube Algorithm

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. As a child, Christy Carlson Romano starred in Disney Channel’s Even Stevens and voiced the character...

Billboard

R. Kelly's YouTube Channels Are Terminated

Late Tuesday (Oct. 5), the video-sharing platform quietly pulled a pair of channels connected to Kelly’s content, Billboard can confirm. User-generated clips containing the disgraced singer’s works are still live on the main platform, however, and his songs and albums will continue to be available on the streamer’s premium platform, YouTube Music.
Inside the Magic

Disney Star Reveals What Disney Channel Film Left Her Covered in Bruises

One of the most popular DCOMs (Disney Channel Original Movie) of all time was Cadet Kelly starring both Hilary Duff and Christy Carlson Romano. Both stars had already begun their Disney Channel careers with their previous shows (Even Stevens. Lizzie McGuire, Kim Possible), which left fans ecstatic to see that Disney was going to have two favorites team-up. But, it seems that there is more to the story when it comes to what happens on set.
justjaredjr.com

Disney Channel Stars Reveal Favorite Halloween Costumes & More (Exclusive)

Disney Channel is all about Halloween TONIGHT (October 8)!. The network is celebrating the spooky season with another night of Halloween-themed content, with new themed episodes of Disney’s Magic Bake-Off, Sydney to the Max and Gabby Duran & The Unsittables. In addition, DisneyNOW is presenting the new “Calling All the...
Fightful

Fightful Launches "The Distraction" Youtube Channel

You absolutely didn't ask for it, but you're getting it anyway. With the success of the The Distraction Podcast and whatever the hell else they're doing while we aren't looking, Fightful has rebranded its former MMA channel into a dedicated channel for "The Distraction," hosted by Joe Hulbert and Jeremy Lambert. Quite frankly, I am not sure of the schedule and couldn't be arsed to ask them about it. I'm sure they'll let you know. You can now find the channel Youtube.com/FightfulDistraction. Fightful MMA's video coverage now takes place in the form of Fightful Fight Night, watching along with the biggest fights in boxing and MMA as they happen.
GoldDerby

'Dancing with the Stars' YouTube views (week 3): Do Jimmie Allen and Melora Hardin have enough fans to save them on Disney week?

For the last two weeks YouTube views have been a decent (though not entirely consistent) barometer for who winds up in the bottom two on “Dancing with the Stars” each week; half of the show’s results are determined by viewers voting at home, so popularity is just as crucial as dance quality. If that continues as we head into the upcoming two-night Disney heroes and villains event, could that spell trouble for country star Jimmie Allen and “The Office” actress Melora Hardin? Scroll down for the complete YouTube rankings following “Britney Night,” with viewership stats taken Friday afternoon. SEE‘Dancing with the...
News On 6

Subscribe To The News On 6 YouTube Channel

The mission here at News On 6 is to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained -- and that means on-air and online. It means our website, our news and weather apps, and our streaming apps for Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire stick. It also means our YouTube channel!. Did...
Slate

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. On today’s episode of Spectacular Vernacular, hosts Nicole Holliday and Ben Zimmer chat about Netflix’s latest...
Slate

Sign up for the Slate Culture Newsletter

Within the first hour of Netflix’s new blockbuster show Squid Game, more than 200 people are gunned down in the highest-stakes game of Red Light, Green Light known to man. The deaths⁠—and there are hundreds more over the course of the show’s nine-hour runtime⁠—only get grislier and more emotionally fraught as the show goes on. Which, of course, makes Squid Game perfect fodder for the TikTok meme machine.
hotnewhiphop.com

R. Kelly Receives Support After YouTube Removes Channels

Even fans who believe R. Kelly to be guilty of the allegations against him have argued that they won't stop listening to his music, but they won't find his catalog on his verified YouTube accounts. The disgraced singer recently learned his fate in the first of several trials set against him, and following the guilty verdict, R. Kelly has been hit with yet another career setback.
mxdwn.com

YouTube Pulls R.Kelly Channels From Their Platform

YouTube has removed Kelly’s two channels, RKellyTV and RKellyVevo, and he won’t be able to create or own any future YouTube accounts in the wake of a federal jury in New York found R. Kelly guilty of racketeering and eight counts of sex trafficking. According to mxdwn writer Casey Melnick “The artist, who is already a convicted sex offender, has been charged with one count of racketeering rooted in alleged sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping and forced labor. He is also charged with eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which is an anti-sex trafficking statute.” Kelly is also facing separate charges in Illinois and Minnesota. Kelly won’t be sentenced until May, but he’s currently looking at a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, and he could receive a life sentence.
Fast Casual

Sweetfin partners with YouTube star

In celebration of the third and final season of her YouTube Originals' comedy series "Liza on Demand," actor and producer Liza Koshy has partnered with Sweetfin and Postmates to create a plant-based Sweetbox, according to a company press release. The custom-designed vegan bento box allows diners to have a variety...
northwestgeorgianews.com

YouTube removes R. Kelly's channels, but still offers his songs

YouTube banned R. Kelly from its video platform, taking an unusual step to distance itself from the disgraced recording artist recently convicted of sex crimes. The world’s largest video platform on Tuesday banned two channels linked to the singer, according to a memo from YouTube’s head of legal, Nicole Alston. Those channels, R. Kelly TV and R. Kelly Vevo, are offline, giving users a message that the “account has been terminated for a violation of YouTube’s Terms of Service.” However, Google’s YouTube will continue to offer Kelly’s catalog on its audio streaming service, YouTube Music.
CNET

YouTube TV, NBC reach extension to stave off disappearing NBC channels

YouTube TV, Google's popular live-channel streaming service, was set to lose access to all channels from Comcast's NBCUniversal late Thursday, but the two companies have reached a new carriage agreement to replace the one that was originally set to expire on Friday night. The news was announced over the weekend,...
makeuseof.com

How to Get a YouTube Verification Badge for Your Channel

If you've been on YouTube for any length of time, chances are that you've seen the gray checkmark next to some YouTube channels: it's a YouTube verification badge. A YouTube verification badge lets viewers know that this is the official channel of a person or brand. It can help you to build trust, credibility, and engagement with your audience, plus stand you out from the crowd.
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
