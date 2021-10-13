The Disney Channel Star Who Mastered the YouTube Algorithm

YouTube has removed Kelly’s two channels, RKellyTV and RKellyVevo, and he won’t be able to create or own any future YouTube accounts in the wake of a federal jury in New York found R. Kelly guilty of racketeering and eight counts of sex trafficking. According to mxdwn writer Casey Melnick “The artist, who is already a convicted sex offender, has been charged with one count of racketeering rooted in alleged sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping and forced labor. He is also charged with eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which is an anti-sex trafficking statute.” Kelly is also facing separate charges in Illinois and Minnesota. Kelly won’t be sentenced until May, but he’s currently looking at a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, and he could receive a life sentence.
