Don’t dump; dispose of items properly

My wife and I took delivery of a new bed frame and mattress this last weekend. What became of the decrepit old box spring and mattress? Did it wind up in the front yard, side yard, back yard, or in a derelict pickup truck along with other accumulated debris from years past? Did it wind up on the street corner, soaking up the rain with a “FREE” sign on it? Did it wind up underneath a “No Dumping” sign along with appliances, tires, and sofas left there by other “citizens” of the city of Everett? Will anyone need to contact City of Everett Department of Code Enforcement at everettwa.gov/333/Code-Enforcement to clean up after me?