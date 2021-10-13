CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

YOUR Humane Society SPCA

midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117. Chance is our 6-year-old male American Bulldog mix. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. This lover...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Hometown Hero: Humane Society of Harrisburg’s “Pittie Party”

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes invite the public to celebrate dogs that are often misunderstood. The Humane Society of the Harrisburg area is throwing a “Pittie Party” this weekend for the pit bull breed. Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign...
delawaretoday.com

How to Walk Your Cat on a Leash, According to the Delaware SPCA

Want to take your cat for a walk on a leash? Liz Pashley, the special operations director at Delaware SPCA, offers tricks and training tips. I’d like to train my 1 1/2-year-old cat to walk outside on a leash. What’s the best way to do this, and what vaccinations will she need?
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
krcrtv.com

'Empty the Shelters' returns to Haven Humane Society

REDDING, Calif. — Monday kicked off the start of the nationwide "Empty the Shelters" event which Haven Humane Society is taking a part of. Adoption fees will be lowered to $10 and pets will still receive all of their standard shots, microchipping, and spay or neutering. The "Empty the Shelters"...
REDDING, CA
claytodayonline.com

Clay County Humane Society gets $10,000 from Pars for Paws

OAKLEAF – The Clay County Humane Society earned $10,000 from its Annual “Pars for Paws” Golf Tournament on Monday, Oct. 4, at beautiful Eagle Landing Golf Club. The four-man Captain’s Choice format included lunch by G’s BBQ, 18 holes of golf, putting and hole-in-one contest. The day wrapped up with a delicious Italian dinner along with raffles and an awards presentation. This team of Brant Brice, Christian Skoryna, Sanford Saylers and Alan Propes donated their prize money of $400 back to the charity. Bo Norton, Mark Eisenmann, Sandy Faraldo and Dave Faraldo finished second, while Jeffrey Smith, Joe Davis, Eric Marcum and James Messer were third. The Humane Society can always use donations and a complete “wish list” is available on their website www.clayhumane.org. Items in need include pet food, cleaning products, necessities and office products.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
kynt1450.com

Empty The Shelter At Heartland Humane Society

The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting a “Empty the Shelters” adoption event this week at Heartland Humane Society in Yankton. During this event, the pet foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees for twenty-five dollars. Heartland Humane Society Executive Director Kerry Feilmeier says this is the first time ever teaming up with...
YANKTON, SD
AZFamily

Pet adoption fees waived all week at Arizona Humane Society

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Ready to add a family member to your household? The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) has partnered with the Bissell Pet Foundation to waive adoption fees. All pets at every AHS location have waved fees through Sunday, October 10. If you’re interested in adopting you can schedule an appointment online or you can walk-in when availability allows.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spca#Humane Society Spca#Cr#American
nbc24.com

Toledo Humane Society offering reduced adoption fees this week

MAUMEE, Ohio — When the Toledo Humane Society opened its doors Monday, the quarterly Empty the Shelters adoption event was officially underway. "We're really hoping that this event is going to help bring more and more adopters in. Day one has been great so far," said Alexandra Van Nest, THS marketing and events coordinator.
TOLEDO, OH
News On 6

Tulsa Humane Society Kicks Off 'Clear The Shelters' Adoption Event

The Tulsa Humane Society is partnering with other local organizations and the Bissell Pet Foundation for the nationwide “Clear the Shelters” event this week. The Tulsa Humane Society says overcrowding in shelters is a constant issue. This week it will be offering reduced fees on adoptions to encourage people to come get a furry friend.
TULSA, OK
KIMT

Humane societies see an increase in animals and decrease in staff

MASON CITY, Iowa - Last year, humane societies and animal shelters saw a huge increase in animal adoptions during the 2020 peak of the pandemic. The pandemic caused them to close their doors to the public, just like other businesses, to keep their employees and community safe. Over a year...
MASON CITY, IA
newschannel6now.com

Patterson Honda accepting pet supplies for Humane Society

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Humane Society of Wichita County relies on donations for all of its pet supplies, so they said a month-long pet drive at Patterson Honda is a blessing. The Humane Society is in need of cleaning supplies to clean the kennels, pet food for cats...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Live 95.9

Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Jackson

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Jackson, an adorable 5-year-old neutered male Beagle. Jackson likes...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Cedar Bend Humane Society's Adoption Center open to visitors by appointment

WATERLOO -- Beginning Tuesday, Cedar Bend Humane Society's adoption center, 1166 W. Airline Highway, will be open to visitors by appointment only. The decision was made due to the high volume of visitors, in addition to the rise in concerns regarding COVID-19 in Black Hawk County. By regulating the number of people in the adoption center at one time, CBHS aims to ensure a safe environment for staff, volunteers, community and the animals in their care.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
roblawnews.com

Our Savior Lutheran's VBS supports Humane Society

The Vacation Bible School held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Lawrenceville collected $100 in offering, along with other pet supplies, for the Lawrence County Humane Society. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to Lawrenceville Daily Record today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below...
PETS
Wellington Daily News

Energic and loving Elvis is the Wellington Humane Society Pet of the Week

‘You ain’t nothing but a hound dog’ if you don’t put on your ‘Blue Suede Shoes’ and head down to the humane society to meet Elvis. 'You can’t help falling in love' with him. This young cat loves to play and is full of energy. He does get along with other cats as well and loves to be around people.
WELLINGTON, KS
onfocus.news

South Wood County Humane Society Pet of the Week: Atlas

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – Hi, my name is Atlas. I was surrendered to SWCHS for not being potty trained. I am a 4yr old weighing in at 86 pounds. I am a super sweet mellow boy. In my previous home I lived with cats, dogs, and kids. I did well with all of them. I would need a family dedicated to getting me on the right track with helping working on potty training! If interested please fill out an application!
WOOD COUNTY, WI
kingstonthisweek.com

Ontario SPCA and Humane Society mobile spay/neuter unit rolls into Pembroke

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Mobile Animal Wellness Services Unit has rolled into Pembroke for a three-day spay/neuter clinic that begins today to help reduce pet overpopulation. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. The 38-foot SPCA Mobile Animal Wellness...
PETS
KTUL

OK Humane Society takes in animals displaced from Hurricane Ida

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Homeless dogs are being relocated from Southern Louisiana after being displaced by Hurricane Ida and Tropical Storm Nicholas. At the request of the American Society for the Prevent of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), the Oklahoma Humane Society (OK Humane) will be receiving 12 displaced dogs from Louisiana.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy