YOUR Humane Society SPCA

OAKLEAF – The Clay County Humane Society earned $10,000 from its Annual “Pars for Paws” Golf Tournament on Monday, Oct. 4, at beautiful Eagle Landing Golf Club. The four-man Captain’s Choice format included lunch by G’s BBQ, 18 holes of golf, putting and hole-in-one contest. The day wrapped up with a delicious Italian dinner along with raffles and an awards presentation. This team of Brant Brice, Christian Skoryna, Sanford Saylers and Alan Propes donated their prize money of $400 back to the charity. Bo Norton, Mark Eisenmann, Sandy Faraldo and Dave Faraldo finished second, while Jeffrey Smith, Joe Davis, Eric Marcum and James Messer were third. The Humane Society can always use donations and a complete “wish list” is available on their website www.clayhumane.org. Items in need include pet food, cleaning products, necessities and office products.

CLAY COUNTY, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO