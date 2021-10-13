Celebrating 40 years, San Antonio Museum of Art taking a new look at pieces of its past - and future

The autumn calendar for the San Antonio Museum of Art serves as an example of how the disruptions wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic can encourage a certain resourcefulness. The museum had long been planning a major show to exhibit ancient Roman landscapes borrowed from museums in Italy. But it is expensive to import precious artwork; after the pandemic arrived in South Texas, the museum had trouble raising the necessary money from philanthropists who had shifted their focus toward social needs such as feeding the hungry, said co-interim Director Emily Sano.