NBA

Golden Nuggets: Should we worry about Brandon Aiyuk’s lack of usage?

By Kyle Posey
Niners Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone has their takes on Trey Lance while most fans are wondering what’s going on with Brandon Aiyuk. Those are the main talking points in today’s links. There is absolutely ZERO reason to treat Aiyuk like he is just some Day 3 draft pick. Aiyuk is being treated like a regular rotation receiver and it is clear he is at the bottom of Shanahan’s favoritism ladder. Mohamed Sanu has more catches and targets than him. That is simply unacceptable. This all falls at the feet of Shanahan and his constant placement of young players in his “doghouse” that he does every year.

Yardbarker

Why Brandon Aiyuk can Have a Breakout Game Against the Cardinals

Brandon Aiyuk has been missing in action all season. That falls at the feet of Kyle Shanahan, who appears more concerned with proving a point than enhancing his offense. Aiyuk is low on Shanahan's favoritism ladder and there doesn't seem to be a concerted effort to get him involved. "He's...
NFL
Niners Nation

Gold Standard: Why is Brandon Aiyuk being singled out

During his latest appearance on KNBR, 49ers GM John Lynch said that Brandon Aiyuk “hasn’t made the strides we expect him to.” Whether or not you believe that is true, it does beg a straightforward question that we tried to answer on today’s Gold Standard podcast: if the team is trying to hold people accountable for not improving year to year, why haven’t those standards applied to anyone else?
NFL
thecomeback.com

Brandon Aiyuk gets called out by 49ers GM John Lynch

Something has been going on between the San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk all season long. Aiyuk, the second-year receiver out of Arizona State, caught 60 passes for 748 yards and five touchdowns while also rushing for two scores in 2020. Aiyuk was expected to be a big part of the Niners’ offense again this season but he didn’t start in Week 1 and there was a lot of speculation that he was in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s doghouse. Shanahan said at the time that Aiyuk was not in the doghouse but also made it clear that he felt like the wide receiver needed to “refocus.”
NFL
Cris Collinsworth
Mercury News

49ers GM: ‘It’s time’ for Brandon Aiyuk to snap out of sophomore slump

Brandon Aiyuk’s sophomore slump personifies the 49ers’ disappointing start to the season. He has just eight receptions as the 49ers (2-3) hit the bye on a three-game skid. A year ago as a rookie, Aiyuk compiled a team-high 60 receptions in only 12 games. General manager John Lynch spent Tuesday morning rewatching each one of those promise-defining grabs.
NFL
49erswebzone

Why the 49ers need to quickly figure out their Brandon Aiyuk situation

421 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. What the heck have the 49ers done with Brandon Aiyuk?. That has been the primary question for this 2-3 San Francisco team since Week 1, when the promising receiver, who had an impressive rookie season, was outplayed by free-agent addition Trent Sherfield in terms of snaps 27-26.
NFL
NBC Sports

John Lynch: It’s time for Brandon Aiyuk to take that next step

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk‘s role in the 49ers offense has been a matter of discussion all season. He’s played two-thirds of the offensive snaps, but has just eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown through the first five games of the year. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said a few weeks ago that it was just a “matter of time” before the 2020 first-round pick began producing at a higher level and General Manager John Lynch indicated on Tuesday that he’d like to see the wideout make that step.
NFL
Daily Republic

49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk now playing plenty, but producing little

It’s no longer about Brandon Aiyuk’s playing time. It’s about how he’s playing. Yes, the 49ers wide receiver’s modest snap count in Week 1 helped explain his zero-catch performance. But Aiyuk has since played plenty. And produced very little. Consider: Aiyuk has played 195 snaps in the past four games,...
NFL
#Golden Nuggets#Football#49ers#Packers#Gm#The Hall Of Fame
Niners Nation

Lynch says Aiyuk hasn’t taken the strides the 49ers expected him to

Two weeks ago, 49ers general manager John Lynch joined KNBR and praised wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk for working hard and earning more playing time:. “Brandon’s worked really hard. He’s a hard worker. He’s a really good kid. He’s a talented kid. He got some injuries. Trent Sherfield was playing well. The credit to Brandon is that he kept working. He put his head down, and he kept working. And he earned the opportunities he got the other night and made some big catches. I think that should give him some confidence.
NFL
All49ers

The Evolution of the 49ers' Narrative about Brandon Aiyuk

The 49ers can't get their story straight when it comes to Brandon Aiyuk. Everyone agrees he's not producing up to expectations. The 49ers traded up to take him in Round 1 last season and he performed well as a rookie, but now he's a total afterthought in the offense. Reporters...
NFL
Yardbarker

Underutilizing Brandon Aiyuk is Inexcusable for Kyle Shanahan

Brandon Aiyuk was drafted with pick No. 25 in 2020. The 49ers traded up to get their highly coveted and needed wide receiver prospect. They sent the Vikings picks No. 31, 117 and 176. Which means four draft picks were essentially spent on acquiring Aiyuk. But if you just looked...
NFL
FanSided

49ers lack of use with Brandon Aiyuk is disturbing, baffling

The 49ers have improperly deployed second-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, and the reasons why surely appear troubling and problematic. The San Francisco 49ers better hope they’re not fostering another situation as they did with former wide receiver Dante Pettis. This time, the receiver in question is second-year pro Brandon Aiyuk,...
NFL
