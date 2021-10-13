Golden Nuggets: Should we worry about Brandon Aiyuk’s lack of usage?

Everyone has their takes on Trey Lance while most fans are wondering what’s going on with Brandon Aiyuk. Those are the main talking points in today’s links. There is absolutely ZERO reason to treat Aiyuk like he is just some Day 3 draft pick. Aiyuk is being treated like a regular rotation receiver and it is clear he is at the bottom of Shanahan’s favoritism ladder. Mohamed Sanu has more catches and targets than him. That is simply unacceptable. This all falls at the feet of Shanahan and his constant placement of young players in his “doghouse” that he does every year.