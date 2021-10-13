Snohomish City Council, Pos. 6: Burke can serve city’s needs
I have known and respected Lea Anne Burke for many years. We've worked together on various environment and sustainability related projects, including: creation of a Snohomish Parks Foundation, participating in the former Adopt-a-Park program, helping to draft the city's Integrated Pest Management strategy, and years of service on the Snohomish Parks Board. She walks the walk when it comes to the environment.
