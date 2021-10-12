CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

10 roofing contractor licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60085 during Q4

By Lake County Gazette
Lake County Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 10 roofing contractor licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 60085 during the fourth quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...

