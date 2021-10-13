CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Splash Zone 10/13/21: Defenders Not Living Up To Standards

By Kdog92
The Phinsider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dolphins offense has been on a struggle bus since the season started, which we expected ups and downs with the unit. We did not expect the Dolphins top unit from last year to be one of the worst in the league. The defense has not had a good start to the year as opposing offense are just picking it apart. Granted they’ve faced the likes of Tom Brady and Josh Allen, who lead two of the top offenses in the league, but couldn’t rattle a rookie QB in week 1 or slow down a hobbled Carson Wentz. Thankfully the schedule is easing up a bit, so hopefully there is a small chance this defense can get it together.

