Football

Pre-Sale for Football with Calumet

By Admin
hanovercentralathletics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce again this week, we will be selling tickets for the football game ahead of time. It is Senior Night for the football team and cheer team and we will be handing out state runner-up rings for the baseball team. We will begin selling on Wednesday and Thursday from 7:30 – 2:00 and Friday from 7:30 – 12:00. We will also have tickets at the gate, but wanted to make your life easier by allowing you to purchase ahead of time!! Family passes are still good and we will have the sign-in sheet at the gate. Tickets are $6.00 for students grade 9-12 and adults and $4.00 for grades K-8 and senior citizens.

