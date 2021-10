Princeton Chamber of Commerce issued the following announcement on Oct. 18. We are excited to launch the 2021 Glen Eagle Investment Challenge, a free simulation-based program designed to teach college students about investing. The competition is open to female sophomores and juniors who are enrolled at a New Jersey institution of higher learning. Trading Begins November 1, 2021, and ends April 29, 2022. Additional details can be found on our website: https://gleneagleadv.com/2021-glen-eagle-investment-challengeGlen Eagle is a women-owned and operated business that has long championed female entrepreneurship and empowerment. The 2021 Investing Challenge is part of the firm’s Spread Your Wings diversity program that is centered around education and giving women an opportunity to pursue their dreams.

