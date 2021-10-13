Is Someone Brain-Zapping American Operatives?

The Supreme Court is back in session, and public opinion of the justices has never been lower. According to a Marquette University poll, fewer than half of Americans now approve of the court’s performance. Now, many of the justices have gone on the record to defend their reputations. Justice Amy Coney Barrett spoke out against accusations that the court is packed with partisan hacks at an event for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. That’s ironic. Meanwhile, liberal Justice Stephen Breyer is hoping to remind people of the court’s mission. But does anyone who doesn’t serve on the court actually buy the vision that they’re impartial anymore? And how could this court reshape American lives in the upcoming session? On this week’s episode of A Word, I spoke with MSNBC analyst and the justice correspondent for the Nation Elie Mystal. His upcoming book is titled Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution. We discussed what’s on the docket and why so many Americans are braced for the court to shred their rights. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

