Health

Is Someone Brain-Zapping American Operatives?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. The Havana syndrome sounds like something straight out of a spy novel: Microwaves are being directed...

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Walked Straight Into the Legitimacy Trap

The Supreme Court is struggling with a “legitimacy crisis.” According to the polls, Americans have lost confidence in the branch that requires public confidence to exercise power. Several of the justices see the legitimacy of the court as an existential matter that demands blame-shifting. According to Justice Samuel Alito, the media and liberal law professors are responsible. According to Justice Clarence Thomas, the press are wholly to blame. According to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the partisan press is culpable. And according to Justice Stephen Breyer, partisan politics itself is to blame. It should surprise nobody, then, that according to the draft report issued by 36-ish members (at least one has resigned) of President Joe Biden’s blue-ribbon commission to evaluate the court, absolutely nobody is to blame.
Will Merrick Garland Put Steve Bannon in Jail?

On his last day in office, Donald Trump pardoned his adviser Steve Bannon for having committed the crime of fraud. In 2018 and 2019, Bannon defrauded donors to a private fundraising campaign to build a wall at the Mexican border called We Build the Wall. It took less than 10 months from the pardon for Bannon to be caught breaking the law again: The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection announced on Thursday that Bannon has illegally defied its subpoena and will be referred to the Department of Justice for criminal contempt.
#Slate Plus
The Supreme Court: Anti-Democratic, Anti-American, Immoral?

The Supreme Court is back in session, and public opinion of the justices has never been lower. According to a Marquette University poll, fewer than half of Americans now approve of the court’s performance. Now, many of the justices have gone on the record to defend their reputations. Justice Amy Coney Barrett spoke out against accusations that the court is packed with partisan hacks at an event for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. That’s ironic. Meanwhile, liberal Justice Stephen Breyer is hoping to remind people of the court’s mission. But does anyone who doesn’t serve on the court actually buy the vision that they’re impartial anymore? And how could this court reshape American lives in the upcoming session? On this week’s episode of A Word, I spoke with MSNBC analyst and the justice correspondent for the Nation Elie Mystal. His upcoming book is titled Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution. We discussed what’s on the docket and why so many Americans are braced for the court to shred their rights. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
The Absolute Simplest Explanation for America’s Supply Chain Woes

By now, you’ve noticed. Your corner CVS is full of eerily empty shelves and low on detergent. West Elm says it will be months before you can get that one coffee table. There’s a wait list for the Nikes your hypebeast boyfriend has been coveting. Thanks to the disruptions in global supply chains that have sprung from the coronavirus crisis, Americans are confronting a widespread shortage of consumer goods that’s become just about impossible to miss.
Lawsuits demand deworming drug ivermectin for COVID-19 patients

Mask rules, vaccination mandates and business shutdowns have all landed in the courts during the COVID-19 outbreak, confronting judges with questions of science and government authority. Now they are increasingly being asked to weigh in on the deworming drug ivermectin. At least two dozen lawsuits have been filed around the U.S., many in recent weeks, […]
Alaskan Entry

On this day in 1867, the US took possession of Alaska, which it had purchased from Russia for $7.2 million.Thirty-one years later, also on this day, the US took possession of Puerto Rico. October 18 is celebrated in Alaska as Alaska Day. You may use this page to discuss the...
Finding Hope for Women in the Climate Crisis

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate staff writer Rebecca Onion is joined by Grace...
Instagram as Brain Imaging for Society

So, you’ve probably heard the buzz. When teen girls engage with Instagram, it may affect their self-image and self-esteem. If we lived in a society where young females were loved, appreciated, encouraged, and supplied with the means for positive personal development, would being trashed by peers or encountering ‘perfect’ females on social media have the same effect?
Doctors Are Putting Drug Vending Machines in Their Offices

Sometime around 2007 or 2008, Samantha Jefferies came to her brother Trent with a request: Could he help figure out an easier way for doctors to sell prescription drugs to their patients? Typically, when doctors want their patients to take a drug, they write a prescription, and a pharmacist — generally at a local, unaffiliated pharmacy elsewhere in a patient’s community — dispenses the medication. But in the 1980s, a rising number of physicians in the United States began bypassing pharmacies and selling certain drugs directly to their patients. The practice, often called physician dispensing, is largely prohibited in many high-income countries, including Australia and Germany, but it’s currently legal in 45 U.S. states, and the practice appears to be growing.
The Pathetic Details at the Heart of the Suburban Couple Spy Case

A pathetic spy trial is going on in West Virginia. Unlike our most cherished spy films and novels, as well as the most ballyhooed real-life cases of espionage, the grim tale of Jonathan and Diana Toebbe does not bank on high drama and ideological ideals. Jonathan, a 42-year-old Navy nuclear engineer, and Diana, a 45-year-old private school teacher, residents of a modest home in Annapolis, Maryland, plotted to sell secrets to a foreign intelligence agency but screwed up in the very first step of what they’d thought was a finely honed scheme.
No One’s Got Mail

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. Democrats spent months fretting last year about the Postal Service and the fate of democracy. Now...
Stop Asking Mitski if She’s OK

It’s happening: Mitski is back. Aside from a few collaborations and soundtrack appearances for other projects, it’s been over two years of radio silence from the now-31-year-old musician, who announced an indefinite hiatus from performing at the close of her most recent tour in 2019. She suddenly reactivated all of her social media accounts this past Monday to announce her return—albeit she herself remained off-limits to fans, instead ceding the Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram keys to her management.
There Is No Such Thing as Bragging Too Much About a Kidney Donation

Every year, about 35,000 people are added to a national waitlist in hopes of receiving a kidney. This list hovers around a total of 100,000 names. Several thousand die every year while waiting for the organ. Many others become too ill to successfully receive a transplant. The need is so severe that people are driven to painting their blood types on their cars, next to the words “I need a kidney.” If you type “need kidney” into the search bar on twitter, you will find users whose entire social media profiles are devoted to looking for a kidney, identifying themselves as “Need O+kidney” or “need_new_kidney_help_us.”
What Is “Clean Hydrogen”?

This story was originally published by Grist and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Full disclosure: Earthjustice is an advertiser with Grist, but advertisers have no role in Grist’s editorial decisions. As countries around the world firm up their commitments to cut carbon emissions, many...
Felix Hates Polls

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. This week, Felix Salmon, Emily Peck and Stacy-Marie Ishmael talk about spoiled customers acting out, IMF...
