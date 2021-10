Sorba Thomas is pinching himself after completing the journey from scaffolder and part-time footballer to the Wales squad with a call-up that left his mother in tears.Newham-born Thomas was playing non-league football for Boreham Wood at the start of the year before landing a January move to Huddersfield.The 22-year-old did not start a league game for the Terriers until this term but, having built up his pre-season fitness with long beach runs at Porthcawl Thomas was named the Sky Bet Championship player of the month for August.And it begins🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿@Cymru pic.twitter.com/CG5Iaz6off— Sorba Thomas (@SorbaThomas) October 4, 2021Even better was to...

FIFA ・ 13 DAYS AGO