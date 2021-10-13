CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, PA

Team Alpha Genetics' Genevro wins natural bodybuilding pro card

By Elaine Haskins ehaskins@thecourierexpress.com
Courier-Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuBOIS — Team Alpha Genetics, a DuBois-based all-natural bodybuilding team, has added another pro to their ranks. Juliane Genevro, of DuBois, competing for her first time ever in the bikini division at the Steel City Natural Bodybuilding Championships in Pittsburgh on Oct. 2, won the overall bikini division title, beating out 13 other competitors and securing a pro card, according to Team Alpha Coach Matt Craig. She also placed first in novice.

