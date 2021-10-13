How many games will the Canes win? Which player will score the most? Take our fan poll

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) canceled its matches last weekend in response to pressure from the NWSL Players Association (NWSLPA) amid reports in which several coaches were accused of abusing players. "Players are speaking up," tweeted the NWSLPA. "We are taking our power back." Professional women’s soccer players said they had simply had enough: one head coach in their league had finally been fired last week, accused of coercing a player on his team into sex. His dismissal came two days after Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke was fired; he’d been accused of subjecting players to “a torrent of threats, criticism and personal insults.” And by Friday night, league commissioner Lisa Baird had resigned. The players association demanded the league undertake an independent investigation into the allegations of abuse, and suspend any staff member who violated or failed to report a violation of their anti-harassment policy. The NWSLPA also set up an anonymous hotline for players to report abuse and is offering psychiatric assistance for current, former or future players.

