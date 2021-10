Alan Wake Remastered finally released across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms just a couple of days back, but one platform that the beloved action-adventure title notably didn't come to was that of the Nintendo Switch. Fortunately, if a recent leak is to be believed, it very much looks like Switch owners won't be left out in the cold much longer when it comes to Alan Wake Remastered appearing on their own platform of choice.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO