With time running out and the prospect of overtime looming, Noblesville’s Ava Bramblett took matters into her own hands – or feet. The No. 1-ranked Millers were locked in a battle with No. 4-ranked and Class 3A Sectional 8 host Hamilton Southeastern Tuesday in the first round of the tournament. The score was tied at 1-1 with under two minutes to go until Bramblett kicked a ball into the net. That was enough for Noblesville to win 2-1 and advance to the sectional semi-finals.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO