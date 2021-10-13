CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Hamilton: Not my job to worry about Mercedes PU concerns

By Phillip van Osten
f1i.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLewis Hamilton says he isn't "giving any energy" to Mercedes' power unit issues despite lingering concerns in the Brackley squad's camp. Hamilton was assigned a new Internal Combustion Engine in Turkey, a fourth element that led to a ten-place gird drop for the Briton at Istanbul Park. The change came...

f1i.com

Comments / 0

Related
f1i.com

Hamilton wouldn't mind Mercedes return to silver livery

Lewis Hamilton says a return of Mercedes' cars to their original silver livery in 2022 would be a "nice change" that wouldn't impact the team's sustained push for diversity. Ahead of the start of the Covid-disrupted 2020 season, just a few weeks after the spread from the United States of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, Mercedes switched its trademark silver livery to a predominantly black scheme.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton warned by Mercedes chief that DNFs are a ‘no go’ in F1 title battle

Lewis Hamilton has been warned by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff that DNFs are a “no go” if the Briton is to retain his Formula One title.Hamilton’s championship victory last season saw him go level with Michael Schumacher on a record seven F1 titles, and the Mercedes driver holds a two-point lead over rival Max Verstappen with six races left this season.Hamilton, 36, beat the Red Bull driver to first place at the Russian Grand Prix last time out, but at the calendar’s previous event – the Italian GP – the pair took each other out of the race.That incident...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Hamilton open to change in Mercedes livery

After the team switched to an all-black design for the 2020 F1 season, Lewis Hamilton would welcome a return to Mercedes' traditional silver livery. Mercedes made the switch as part of a strong anti-racism message, and opted to keep the design for a second season in 2021. Hamilton, who has...
MERCEDES, TX
Autosport Online

Hamilton "proud" of Mercedes F1 commitment despite Ferrari interest

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, who used to be team principal at Ferrari, confirmed in an interview earlier this week that the Italian outfit had always considered snapping up the seven-time champion. As well as that idea coming about during Domenicali’s era, it was also widely reported back in 2019 that...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valtteri Bottas
Person
Daniel Ricciardo
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Lewis Hamilton
racer.com

Hamilton leads opening Turkish GP practice but is set for PU penalty

Lewis Hamilton has started the Turkish Grand Prix with the fastest time of first practice, but Mercedes confirmed the Briton will serve a grid penalty for a new engine part. Formula 1 is enjoying substantially better conditions on its return to Istanbul, with warmer weather and a grippier track banishing memories of last year’s drizzly conditions and greasy surface.
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Mercedes admit they compromised Hamilton's strategy to top qualifying

While Mercedes are delighted with their performance in qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix, the fact that Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday's race on Medium tyres means things weren't perfect. The Briton finished with the fastest time in Saturday's session, with teammate Valtteri Bottas just 0.130 seconds back. However, it's...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Lewis Hamilton ‘Fight’ at Mercedes, the main difference to Michael Schumacher’s career

Former Formula 1 driver Damon Hill, who himself was involved in a close title battle with Michael Schumacher in the late 90’s pointed out a difference which allowed Lewis Hamilton to match and eventually pass the legacy of the German. Which Schumacher’s 91 grand prix victories seeming to be more than enough to fetch him the G.O.A.T title yet Hamilton has surpassed him with 100.
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Mercedes in comfort zone, but Hamilton wary of threats to his crown

Lewis Hamilton returns to the scene of a memorable triumph in pursuit of a record-equalling third Turkish Grand Prix win this weekend, but wary of more than one threat to his world championship crown. Eleven months on from a spectacular victory for Mercedes in treacherous rain-hit conditions that secured him his seventh drivers' title with three races remaining, the 36-year-old Briton is this year only two points ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen with seven to go. That knife-edge advantage offers him little protection and he knows also that he may face a grid penalty if forced to take a fresh power unit, as the Dutchman did two weekends ago in Russia, for a contest likely to be run in similarly wet weather. Last year's event was the first at Istanbul Park for nine years and was run on a newly resurfaced and very slippery track that, like Sochi last month, conspired to deliver a high degree of jeopardy and drama.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes#Turkey#Istanbul#Brackley#Monza#Mclaren
firstsportz.com

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes to Take ‘Aggressive Approach’ in Turkish GP

The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton moved ahead of arch rival Max Verstappen in the Driver’s Standings after the Russian grand prix. With everything at stake in the last seven rounds, neither Mercedes nor Red Bull could afford a slip up. Knowing that rain could hit the Istanbul Park, the reigning world champion team is ready to be all aggressive.
MOTORSPORTS
houstonianonline.com

Mercedes explains why Hamilton’s engine has not been completely changed

With the world champion team concerned about the risks of reliability failure in the latter stages of the championship, it chose to fit Hamilton with a fresh internal combustion Drive the Turkish Grand Prix this weekend. Choosing to change just one component means that Hamilton will receive a 10-place grid...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Turkish GP: Lewis Hamilton Provides Update About Mercedes Engine Situation

Ahead of the start of Turkish GP 2021, there were rumors floating within the paddock that the reigning world champion would be hoping to take a fourth engine, which would cause Hamilton to start from the back of the grid. Eventually that situation, was much-more fruitful for Max Verstappen to reclaim his lead on the top of the Driver’s Standings.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
f1i.com

Perez: Scrap with Hamilton came 'at worst time' in Turkish GP

Sergio Perez says his defensive tussle with Lewis Hamilton in the second half of the Turkish Grand Prix came at the worst possible time of the race, when the Red Bull driver was focused on sparing his tyres. Perez had gained two spots and moved up to fourth after the...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Have Mercedes made a mistake by changing Hamilton's engine in Turkey?

Lewis Hamilton will take a 10-place grid penalty for the Turkish Grand Prix, after Mercedes fitted his W12 out with his fourth Internal Combustion Unit of the season. It means Hamilton will start from no higher than 11th place on Sunday whilst Max Verstappen is likely to be towards the pointy end of the field.
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Mercedes: Full engine change for Hamilton not beneficial

Mercedes says it opted to undertake an ICE change rather than introduce an entire new power unit into Lewis Hamilton's pool of hardware as the move offered the best compromise between reliability and performance. After mulling a tactical power unit change for Hamilton ahead of this weekend's Turkish Grand Prix,...
MERCEDES, TX
racingnews365.com

Mercedes considering Hamilton engine penalty in Turkey

Mercedes have admitted there is a possibility Lewis Hamilton will take an engine penalty at the Turkish Grand Prix. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has revealed that the team are considering taking an engine penalty for Lewis Hamilton at the Turkish Grand Prix. Rivals Red Bull took a new engine and...
MOTORSPORTS
f1i.com

Ricciardo only had 'four laps of good pace' in Turkish GP

Daniel Ricciardo says he enjoyed only four laps of good pace in the Turkish Grand Prix, having struggled for grip at both ends of his McLaren for most of the afternoon at Istanbul Park. Ricciardo knew that he would have his work cut out from the outset following an engine...
MOTORSPORTS
racingnews365.com

Do Mercedes need to assert more authority over Hamilton?

The Turkish Grand Prix at Istanbul witnessed a masterclass from Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, but it was Max Verstappen and Red Bull who left Turkey smiling. With Verstappen coming home second, and Lewis Hamilton in fifth, the Dutch driver retakes control of the Drivers' Championship. But, perhaps more worryingly for Verstappen, was that Mercedes clearly looked the faster team at Istanbul Park until Hamilton had to serve his engine penalty.
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

‘Lewis Hamilton And Mercedes Need To Work On Trust’ Says Toto Wolff

After having a roller coaster of a weekend in the Turkish GP, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has commented that Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes need to ‘work on trust’ This comes into contrast after there were was a massive miscommunication between the two parties on Sunday. Mercedes’ strategy ultimately failed as...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy