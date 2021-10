We have not spoken much about the role of a baseball coach and the influence that he has on his players. We have all seen bad Little League Baseball coaches who always have two specific agendas: to win at all costs and to tailor everything to one player (often a son). We have all seen this display of bad coaching where the other players become a means to an end (one could call that selfish end –an agenda). Bad coaches always have agendas.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO