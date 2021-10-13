CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stamford, NY

Romelu Lukaku Praised for 'Completing' Chelsea Journey Following Stamford Bridge Return

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Former Chelsea loan technical coach Eddie Newton has heaped praise on Romelu Lukaku for returning to Chelsea and 'completing' his journey.

The 28-year-old spent time away from the club, on loan at West Brom and Everton, before departing on a permanent transfer.

However, he has now returned as a world-class forward and, speaking to Goal, Newton has praised the forward for coming back to Stamford Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zjb94_0cPh1wbd00
Sipa USA

Newton said: "He was a great kid with bundles of enthusiasm who wanted to impress. He was sometimes too desperate to impress that it went against him.

"I think he needed to come out of Chelsea and learn his craft elsewhere, which he did on loan at West Brom. My former team-mate Steve Clarke was looking after him."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=358erC_0cPh1wbd00
Sipa USA

His impressive spell in the midlands earned Lukaku several admirers, including Roberto Martinez's Everton, who he would move to on loan and then sign for permanently.

Next up came a move to Manchester United before former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte took him to Inter Milan, where he would impress and earn a move back to Stamford Bridge.

Newton continued: "He is now back at Chelsea, more mature and a senior player who can play with his back to goal and score. He is now ready to complete that journey and fair play to him. A lot of hard work went into where he is now."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
chatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard have 'muscle overloads'

Belgium pair Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard will miss the Nations League third-placed play-off with Italy because of "muscle overloads". Chelsea striker Lukaku will go back to Belgium, rather than London, first from Italy and boss Roberto Martinez does not know when he will be fit. Lukaku played all of...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Watch: Romelu Lukaku scores stunner for Belgium from acute angle

We had the second round of the Nations League matches last night after Spain knocked Italy out in their semi final the night before. It was the turn of Belgium and France last night in the second semi final and it was commiserations for Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku. It would be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Clarke
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Eddie Newton
Person
Antonio Conte
goal.com

Lukaku explains how Chelsea pain helped to make him ‘the complete package’

The Belgian striker returned to Stamford Bridge over the summer, 10 years after initially being snapped up by the Blues as a promising teenager. Romelu Lukaku took in just 15 goalless appearances for Chelsea during his first spell at Stamford Bridge, but the Belgium international claims that “painful and helpful” experience helped to turn him into “the complete package”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku insists he's more than a 'goal poacher' and HATES the target man reputation as the £98m Chelsea striker argues he's most dangerous 'when I'm facing towards the goal'

Chelsea F.C., Romelu Lukaku, Stamford Bridge, France, Union of European Football Associations. Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku believes he is more than just a 'target man' up front because he 'can do a bit of everything'. The £98million forward has scored four goals in nine appearances since his return to Stamford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku has EVERYTHING you want from a centre-forward, insists Roberto Martinez, with Chelsea striker looking to end five-game goal drought in Nations League semi-final showdown with France

Roberto Martinez insists Romelu Lukaku is better than ever as he returns to Turin with Belgium out to avenge their World Cup semi-final defeat against France. Lukaku has not scored in five games and was on the losing side at Juventus in the Champions League last week, when Antonio Conte caused a stir by claiming Chelsea have not yet worked out how to use their £97.5million record signing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stamford Bridge#Goal#Manchester United
Tribal Football

Lukaku: First Chelsea spell tough but helpful

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku says a first tough spell at Stamford Bridge was the making of his career. The lack of game time was difficult but, as he looks back at that period now with hindsight and the wisdom of over a decade in the senior game, it proved significant in shaping the professional he is now.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Leonardo Bonucci praises the Chelsea Striker Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku’s introduction to this Chelsea side has been an immense boost for the Blues. Thomas Tuchel’s men needed a proven goal scorer and that is exactly what they have. Lukaku has made a big change in the forward line for Chelsea. Lukaku returned to Stamford Bridge after seven years...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea striker leaves Belgium camp due to 'muscle fatigue'

Romelu Lukaku has left the Belgium squad due to "muscle fatigue", says head coach Roberto Martinez. Chelsea striker Lukaku will miss the Nations League third-place play-off against Italy in Turin on Sunday, live on Sky Sports. The 28-year-old scored Belgium's second goal and played the full 90 minutes in their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
ClutchPoints

Romelu Lukaku reveals why failed Chelsea stint made him ‘the full package’

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is arguably one of the most clinical finishers in world football. But, failures always have their part in building a player into something special. The Belgian’s first stint at Stamford Bridge was dismal, coming to the club as a raw teenager. He made just 10 appearances for the Blues and eventually moved on to West Brom and Everton on a full-time basis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Agent defends Chelsea striker Lukaku: He still follows Inter Milan

The agent of Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has defended the manner of his departure from Inter Milan. Lukaku left many Interisti furious when he departed for Chelsea in a £98m deal this past summer. Federico Pastorello told TMW: “He has Inter in his heart, people can say what they want...
PREMIER LEAGUE
internetshots.com

Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba: The Premier League stars who’ve returned to former golf equipment as Arsenal plan shock Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain swoop

Liverpool are stated to be keen to cash-in on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain following experiences he’s needed again by former membership Arsenal. The Gunners are reportedly contemplating a transfer to deliver the midfielder again to the Emirates following his injury-hit spell on Merseyside. Oxlade-Chamberlain has slumped down the pecking order at Anfield,...
MLS
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
398
Followers
3K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy