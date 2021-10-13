CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lee Curtis Kills In Bloody Tribute To Her Mother’s ‘Psycho’ Look

By Ed Mazza
HuffingtonPost
 5 days ago

Jamie Lee Curtis took to the red carpet on Tuesday night to promote "Halloween Kills" with a killer look of her own. The scream queen dressed as her late mother, Janet Leigh, from the movie "Psycho" for the costume-themed film premiere. Curtis's costume even included a bloody shower curtain:.

Jamie Lee Curtis dresses up as mom Janet Leigh for premiere

Jamie Lee Curtis honoured her late mother, Janet Leigh, at the premiere of ‘Halloween Kills’. The 62-year-old actress attended the costume party screening of her latest movie – in which she reprises her role as Laurie Strode – at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday (12.10.21) and turned heads by dressing as her mom’s ‘Psycho’ character, Marion Crane.
Jamie Lee Curtis Attends ‘Halloween Kills’ Premiere Dressed as Her Mom’s Iconic ‘Psycho’ Character

Jamie Lee Curtis dressed as her mother Janet Leigh from the horror classic “Psycho” at the costume party premiere of “Halloween Kills” on Tuesday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Curtis commanded attention when she hit the black arrivals carpet in a blonde wig and blue dress while carrying a bloody shower curtain. “It’s the ultimate good versus evil,” Curtis said of the “Halloween” franchise. “Laurie Strode represents the quotidian, quintessential, innocent American teenage girl, that is innocence personified. And when you collide it with the essence of evil which is Michael Meyers, you create a tension that you,...
Jamie Lee Curtis
Alfred Hitchcock
Janet Leigh
