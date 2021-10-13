Canon EOS M200 camera review
The easy-to-use Canon EOS M200 is ideal for smartphone users who want to advance their photography skills, but the image quality could be more exciting. The Canon EOS M200 has an unenviable position in the consumer camera market. Sporting a now fairly standard 24MP sensor and a 3-inch touchscreen, it’s an entry-level mirrorless model pitted against rivals such as the Sony a6100 and Canon’s own DSLR, the Canon 250D, as well as constant competition from smartphone cameras. It also lacks a viewfinder – a feature that advanced photographers might find untenable but younger shooters who haven’t used a traditional camera before won’t miss.www.space.com
