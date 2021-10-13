CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survios Sells Over One Million Copies of CREED: Rise to Glory, Inspired by Hit MGM Franchise, Across All Platforms

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Culver City, Calif — October 12, 2021 — Survios, the most successful and fastest growing VR gaming studio in the industry, along with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), today announced that its top-ranking boxing title, CREED: Rise to Glory™, has moved into a new “weight class,” selling more than 1 million units across all platforms. To celebrate its top-seller status, Survios has unveiled a new fitness trailer that demonstrates its hardcore, adrenaline-rushing boxing features, and announced a limited time sale on the popular title for Oculus Quest owners.

Gamasutra

The DC Universe Unites in DC Heroes & Villains Mobile Game

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. LOS ANGELES and MONTREAL, CANADA - Leading mobile entertainment developer Ludia, a Jam City studio, today unveiled DC Heroes & Villains, the first-ever match-3 puzzle role playing game (RPG) set in the DC Universe, licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of DC. The game will delight fans of DC comics with an original narrative featuring an all-star cast of beloved Super Heroes and Super-Villains including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, the Joker and Harley Quinn. DC Heroes & Villains will be available worldwide early 2022 on the App Store and Google Play. Starting today, heroes and villains alike can pre-register for access to the game and receive special bonus items at launch, at www.dcheroesandvillains.com.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Skill Tree Records and Double Fine Productions Announce Release of Psychonauts 2 Original Soundtrack - Volume 1

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Available For Streaming and Digital Download October 19. Watch Volume 1 Soundtrack Announcement Video Here. New York (October 19, 2021) – Award-winning composer Peter McConnell and Xbox Game Studios’ Double...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Classic Wonder Woman to Debut in Injustice 2 Mobile for Iconic Super Hero’s 80 th Anniversary – Available via Early Access Oct. 19

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. In honor of Wonder Woman’s 80th anniversary, DC, Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios will be releasing Classic Wonder Woman in Injustice 2 Mobile on Oct. 19 as an all-new Gold fighter based on the iconic Super Hero’s early comic book appearances. The release of Classic Wonder Woman comes just ahead of Wonder Woman Day on Oct. 21, the global celebration for fans all over the world to enjoy special releases and content to commemorate her legacy, including Wonder Woman’s induction into the Comic-Con Museum’s Character Hall of Fame.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

Resident Evil 7 has sold over 10 million copies

Resident Evil 7 has officially sold over 10 million units worldwide since its release in 2017. The impressive figure was announced today. Though Capcom didn't offer a per-platform breakdown, or really any extra details beyond, this already makes Resident Evil 7 the publisher's second-best selling game ever, behind Monster Hunter World (17.3 million).
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

New Far Cry 6 PC & Console Comparison Shows Solid Performance Across All Platforms, Faster Loading on PS5, Slight Resolution Advantage on XSX

One of the first Far Cry 6 graphics and FPS comparisons has been released, highlighting how the game looks and performs across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The new comparison is courtesy of one of our beloved tech channels on YouTube, “ElAnalistaDebits”. For the comparison, the PC version of Far Cry 6 runs on an NVIDIA RTX 3080 in 4K resolution with AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) tech for upscaling. As previously covered in our Q&A, this technique is only available on PC alongside Ray Tracing. PS5, Xbox Series, and PC players can download an extra 26GB texture pack that improves the quality of some textures, but as reported yesterday, PC players using these textures will need a GPU with over 11GB of VRAM to load these high-resolution textures properly.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Raw Fury Packs October with Releases and Updates

STOCKHOLM — Oct. 14, 2021 — There are only a few weeks left in October but Raw Fury has really packed a lot of stuff into that time. From updates to releases, here is the breakdown of all the fun stuff you won’t want to miss!. Townscaper is coming to...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

After Sparking �2.8m in Steam Revenue for Local Studios Last Year, Guildford Games Festival Is Returning This Winter

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. 14th October 2021, Guildford, UK: Following on from a stellar 2020 event that featured more than 50 local studios, we can today excitedly announce that the Guildford Games Festival will return for its 2021 showcase this December.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Pre-Orders Closing for The Switch Collector: Volume One Reprint & Volume Two

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. [Evans, GA] -- October 14, 2021 -- Pre-orders are closing on Friday, October 15th at 11:59 PM EST for Hagen’s Alley Entertainment's reprint of The Switch Collector: Volume One, a full-color, comprehensive guide to every game physically released in the first year of the Nintendo Switch™ console as well as Volume Two, covering the first half of year two. The initial Kickstarter campaign for The Switch Collector: Volume One was funded within hours of launch and less than 150 copies remain of the reprint at https://premiumeditiongames.com/products/the-switch-collector-volume-one?variant=34303995543685. Additionally, there will be a surprise with this printing along with a free upgrade feature for all Volume Two copies. Stay tuned for more details.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

Explosive Platform Action-Adventure Blast Brigade Launches into Early Access

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Amsterdam, the Netherlands - October 14, 2021 - MY.GAMES and Allods Team Arcade are proud to announce the debut of Blast Brigade into Steam Early Access starting today. After releasing a free demo two weeks ago, players can now experience a substantial part of the final version of the colorful metroidvania platformer with the Early Access version.
VIDEO GAMES
kpopstarz.com

ENHYPEN 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA' Sells over Half a Million Copies on the First Day on Hanteo

ENHYPEN has become the latest idol group to record 500,000 copies in their first-day sales on the Hanteo Chart with their full album DIMENSION: DILEMMA!. On Oct. 12, the new K-pop boy group finally made their comeback, which was supposed to take place at the end of September. Due to the ENHYPEN members testing positive for COVID-19, the release of their new album was delayed.
ENTERTAINMENT
Gamasutra

The Riftbreaker is now available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S & Game Pass. Jump in your Mecha-Suit, build, explore, and survive on Galatea 37!

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – October 14th, Szczecin, Poland. “Captain Nowak, the mission you’ve been training for is about to start. Your Mecha-Suit awaits, the trajectory of your space travel to Galatea 37 has been set. The only question is, are you ready to accept the challenge, explore the unknown planet, build our base there, and face hordes of alien, hostile creatures swarming the planet? Remember, once you accept the mission, there’s no going back.”
VIDEO GAMES
Gamasutra

WARRIORS: RISE TO GLORY! ONLINE MULTIPLAYER NOW AVAILABLE ON STEAM

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. TEL AVIV, ISRAEL – October 13, 2021 – Independent developer Gavra Games announced today they are releasing the new Multiplayer feature for the turn-based RPG gladiator combat game Warriors: Rise to Glory! Players can now compete in PvP 1v1, 2v2, and Four-players free-for-all battles. The game also features Co-op PvE Boss battles, where building your unique fighting style and staying three steps ahead of your opponent are the keys to victory. Enter the arena and step up to be the ultimate gladiator as you honor the legacy of your ancestors in a world where blood and guts decide the fate of men!
VIDEO GAMES

