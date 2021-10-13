Survios Sells Over One Million Copies of CREED: Rise to Glory, Inspired by Hit MGM Franchise, Across All Platforms
[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. Culver City, Calif — October 12, 2021 — Survios, the most successful and fastest growing VR gaming studio in the industry, along with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), today announced that its top-ranking boxing title, CREED: Rise to Glory™, has moved into a new “weight class,” selling more than 1 million units across all platforms. To celebrate its top-seller status, Survios has unveiled a new fitness trailer that demonstrates its hardcore, adrenaline-rushing boxing features, and announced a limited time sale on the popular title for Oculus Quest owners.www.gamasutra.com
