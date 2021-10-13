CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pa. GOP lawmakers wanted to overturn the state's mask mandate in schools. What happened?

Pocono Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Republican-led Pennsylvania Legislature returned early last month from summer break with a goal to overturn the Wolf administration's school mask mandate. But lawmakers recently went on break again without accomplishing that goal, and it's unclear if they'll be able to muster the votes to do so when they come back later this month. The General Assembly will be in session for just four weeks before the end of the year.

www.poconorecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnynewsnow.com

PA GOP Lawmaker Explains Proposed Marijuana Bill

HARRISBURG, PA. (Erie News Now) – A second recreational marijuana bill has been announced in Pennsylvania within the last month. However, this bill is a bipartisan Senate bill. State Senators Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) and Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) introduced the bill on Tuesday. The introduction of SB 473 comes just two...
ERIE, PA
Kingsport Times-News

State lawmakers back governor’s call to study school funding plan

Local legislators say they support Gov. Bill Lee’s calls for an in-depth review of the state’s Basic Education Program. The governor and Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn announced last week that state officials, parents, and educators will begin “a rigorous review” of Tennessee’s funding formula for K-12 public education. Lee noted that the BEP has not been “meaningfully updated” in nearly 30 years.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
erienewsnow.com

Warren School Board Votes to Follow State’s Mask Mandate

WARREN (Erie News Now ) – The Warren County School Board voted to follow the state’s mask mandate during a special meeting Friday morning. The school board reinstated its discipline policy for mask mandate violations while riding district transportation including buses. Members also rescinded the school district’s policy on mask...
WARREN, PA
wesb.com

Senate Report Cites Two PA Lawmakers’ Election Overturn Efforts

A new report shows the level of involvement by two Pennsylvania lawmakers in efforts to overturn the 2020 Presidential election. According to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, PA Congressman Scott Perry and state Senator Doug Mastriano, both strong supporters of Donald Trump, provided false election claims to a then-high ranking official in the Trump Administration. The information was intended to provide a reason for the US Department of Justice to invalidate election results in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Schweyer
Person
Tom Wolf
buckscountycouriertimes.com

Legalizing marijuana in Pa.: Why this GOP state senator and ex-U.S. marshal says it's time

A former federal law enforcement officer turned Pennsylvania lawmaker became the second Republican state senator to publicly endorse legalizing recreational marijuana in the Keystone State. York County state Sen. Mike Regan, the chairman of the Senate Law and Justice Committee, circulated a co-sponsorship memo late Monday to colleagues soliciting support...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPTV

State may offset federal aid to Florida schools defying mask mandate ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state is turning up the heat on school districts not complying with the governor's mask mandate ban. Later this week, the State Board of Education will consider new sanctions for at least 10 defiant districts. In letters, now posted online, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has recommended...
FLORIDA STATE
Pocono Record

Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education seeks $72.5M increase in appropriation for 2022-23

Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education will ask for $550 million in state funding for 2022-23. That's $72.5 million more than the $477.5 million appropriation it received in both 2020-21 and 2021-22. PASSHE's Board of Governors approved the appropriation request during its quarterly meeting at Millersville University in Lancaster on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Pennsylvania Legislature#The General Assembly#House#Republicans#Democratic#Covid#Associated Press#Americans
wosu.org

GOP Lawmakers Push For Vaccine Mandate Exemptions

In this week's episode of Snollygoster, Ohio's politics podcast from WOSU, hosts Mike Thompson and Steve Brown discuss the ongoing Republican efforts to ban vaccine mandates in the state. Ohio Public Radio Statehouse Reporter Andy Chow joins the show. Mandate Ban Fans. Republicans continue to try to ban or limit...
U.S. POLITICS
vandaliaradio.com

​No word yet on when the state’s indoor mask mandate will be lifted

Still no word on when the state’s indoor mask mandate will be lifted. Generally, the COVID-19 situation in Illinois is better now than it was a few weeks ago, with less people testing positive for the virus and new cases slowly declining says Governor J.B. Pritzker. But, he reminds those aren’t the only factors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pocono Record

Join RGGI to support Pennsylvania’s coal plant communities

Last month, Pennsylvania’s entrance into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a successful multistate program to cut carbon pollution from power plants and jumpstart clean energy job creation, received a big boost with an approval by the state Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC). Since then, committees in the state House and Senate, in divided votes, voted to stop this important economic development initiative, raising various procedural and bureaucratic objections, but ignored the most critical question: How can coal communities respond to the changing energy marketplace while providing new opportunities for small businesses and workers that might otherwise be left behind?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
kmyu.tv

Utah GOP lawmakers eye injecting limits on vaccine mandates

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — For some Utah GOP lawmakers, it may be priority one—ensuring government, private businesses, maybe even employers can’t force you to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Rep. Robert Spendlove, R-Sandy, said Thursday he’s fully vaccinated, so is his family, and he encourages vaccines – but he...
UTAH STATE
wuwf.org

Florida's ban on mask mandates could go into state law

Amid a series of legal battles, Senate Republican Keith Perry filed a proposal Wednesday that would put a ban on school districts requiring students to wear masks into state law. The proposal (SB 452), filed by Perry, R-Gainesville, also would bar cities and counties from requiring people to wear masks...
FLORIDA STATE
Joe Duncan

Ron DeSantis' Mask Mandate Ban is Officially Overturned in Florida Court; Here's What it Means for Floridians

DeSantis' school mask ban is shot down. What's next?. Well, folks, it's official. After a bitterly contested and long protracted legal battle, Florida's ban on local mask mandates that might be implemented by the counties or communities we live in has officially been ruled "unlawful" by a Florida court. I've been with you reporting on this the entire time, since back in May of this year, when Florida Governor DeSantis first signed the executive order that banned cities, counties, and municipalities from implementing mask mandates to keep their citizens safe.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy