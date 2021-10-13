CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers medical student's upcoming app helps transgender people find safe health care

Ellwood City Ledger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine checking in for an appointment with your primary care doctor, and you notice your forms show the wrong gender marker. You might feel confused, hurt, question how well your doctor knows you or how to offer you proper care. Transgender, nonbinary and other gender diverse people fear instances like...

