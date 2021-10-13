Rutgers medical student's upcoming app helps transgender people find safe health care

When it comes to our veterans, the Cincinnati VA Medical Center wants to make sure they have the best care. That's why we want to take a moment to look at the VAMC's whole health approach. Whole Health is an approach to health care that empowers and equips Veterans to take charge of their well-being and live their life to the fullest. Whole Health focuses on self-care, skill building, and support. We are shifting from a “find it, fix it” disease model of care to one that incorporates the Veterans’ values and purpose. We invite Veterans to create a personal health plan that includes traditional and complimentary approaches. All VA’s are starting to offer chiropractic, acupuncture, hypnosis, biofeedback, meditation, guided imagery, medical massage, yoga, and tai chi as part of the medical package. We are expanding nutrition and whole health coaching services.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO