CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beloit, WI

Beloit doubles up Craig in Big Eight boys soccer

By Gazette staff
The Janesville Gazette
The Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1USngP_0cPh00yJ00

Beloit Memorial's boys soccer team rallied for a Big Eight Conference win over Janesville Craig on Tuesday.

Baylor Denu scored two goals, including the game-winner at 72:13 to lead the Purple Knights to a 4-2 win.

Craig (5-11-2, 1-6-1) led 1-0 and 2-1 in the first half on goals from Gabby Diaz and Stephen Kaster.

Beloit (7-9-2, 3-5-1) tied the game with 40 seconds left in the first half on Denu's first goal.

Reed Kelly made 15 saves for Craig, which hosts Watertown in a nonconference game Thursday.

BELOIT 4, CRAIG 2

Janesville Craig;2;0--2

Beloit Memorial;2;2--4

First Half

C--Gabby Diaz (Stephen Kaster) 18:32. B--Britton Sala (Alonso Martinez) 21:00. C--Kaster 36:23. B--Baylor Denu 44:20

Second Half

B--Denu (Tomas Giles) 72:13. B--Rogelio Escalera (Sala) 75:00

Saves--Reed Kelly (C) 15, Beckham Denu (B) 6

Corner kicks--C 4, Beloit 12

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Beloit, WI
City
Janesville, WI
Janesville, WI
Sports
Beloit, WI
Sports
City
Watertown, WI
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Eight Conference#Beloit Memorial#Beloit 4#Sala Rrb 75 00 Saves
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Maduro ally appears in court to face corruption charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL
The Janesville Gazette

The Janesville Gazette

Janesville, WI
3K+
Followers
251
Post
794K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Janesville Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy