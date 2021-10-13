Beloit doubles up Craig in Big Eight boys soccer
Beloit Memorial's boys soccer team rallied for a Big Eight Conference win over Janesville Craig on Tuesday.
Baylor Denu scored two goals, including the game-winner at 72:13 to lead the Purple Knights to a 4-2 win.
Craig (5-11-2, 1-6-1) led 1-0 and 2-1 in the first half on goals from Gabby Diaz and Stephen Kaster.
Beloit (7-9-2, 3-5-1) tied the game with 40 seconds left in the first half on Denu's first goal.
Reed Kelly made 15 saves for Craig, which hosts Watertown in a nonconference game Thursday.
BELOIT 4, CRAIG 2
Janesville Craig;2;0--2
Beloit Memorial;2;2--4
First Half
C--Gabby Diaz (Stephen Kaster) 18:32. B--Britton Sala (Alonso Martinez) 21:00. C--Kaster 36:23. B--Baylor Denu 44:20
Second Half
B--Denu (Tomas Giles) 72:13. B--Rogelio Escalera (Sala) 75:00
Saves--Reed Kelly (C) 15, Beckham Denu (B) 6
Corner kicks--C 4, Beloit 12
