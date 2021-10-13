Was Plessy v. Ferguson the right decision after all?
No, it wasn’t the right decision. The U.S. Supreme Court’s infamous 1896 ruling permitted states to provide separate facilities and services based upon race if those accommodations were “equal” for African Americans and other minorities. It functionally re-instituted a new era of American slavery — only by a different name and under the veneer of judicial validation — because those facilities and services, while separate, were anything but equal.www.aspendailynews.com
Comments / 0