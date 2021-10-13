State girls golf: Milton's Dunk cracks Top 10

Buy Now Milton's Hannah Dunk hits from the second tee box during a WIAA Division 1 regional golf meet at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Anthony Wahl

MADISON

Milton junior golfer Hannah Dunk finished this year’s WIAA state golf tournament on an upswing Tuesday, shooting a 3-over par 75 to end up in a four-way tie for 10th place.

After Monday’s first round, Dunk was tied for 16th after shooting a 6-over 78.

Milton co-coach Brady Farnsworth said the difference on Tuesday was getting out to a better start on the first few holes: On Monday, Dunk bogeyed the first two holes.

On Tuesday, she shot par on the first hole and birdied the second.

“That’s a three-stroke difference,” Farnsworth said.

“Getting into the top 10 was a great way to finish her junior season,” the coach added. “It’s an honor to be here, and it was an honor to coach her.”

Dunk tied at 153 for the tournament with Kettle Moraine’s Jenna Anderson, Bay Port’s Avery Dudra and Sussex Hamilton’s Kayla Johnson.

Stevens Point’s Riley Pechisnki won the tournament by five strokes with 70-71-141. She was the only player in the tournament to finish under par.

Westosha Central won the Division 1 team title with a 319, two strokes ahead of Sussex Hamilton and 13 ahead of Middleton.

In Division 2, after two years of runner-up finishes, Ava Salay of team champ Prescott won medalist honors with a 4-over 148, 14 strokes ahead of Jefferson’s Payton Schmidt.