Komprise Makes it Easier Than Ever to Find And Act on Needles in Haystacks of Unstructured Data
The data management company has created a way for companies to search petabytes of data across cloud and on-premises storage in minutes and take targeted actions. Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven data management as a service, introduced Komprise Deep Analytics Actions, a systematic way to find specific data across hybrid cloud storage silos and move just the right subset of data to rapidly feed data pipelines. For example, researchers at a pharmaceutical company can query and extract the files related to a specific experiment generated by a set of researchers, even if these files might be a small fraction of the petabytes scattered across datacenters and clouds, and then import this virtual data set into a data lake or data warehouse for further analysis.martechseries.com
