FIFA

FIFA assessing punishments for Hungary, Albania crowd unrest

 5 days ago

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA says it is analyzing the crowd unrest and assessing punishments after condemning disorder involving Hungary and Albania fans in separate World Cup qualifiers. At Wembley Stadium, Hungary supporters fought with police in the stands just after kickoff on Tuesday as officers sought to arrest a spectator on suspicion of racially abusing a steward. Hungary drew 1-1 in London. Another Group I game in Tirana was suspended for around 20 minutes. Karol Świderski had just scored for Poland in the 77th minutes when he was apparently struck by a bottle thrown from the Albania fans. Poland’s players walked off but returned to the field and held on to win 1-0.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Fan unrest as Hungary draws at England; Poland walks off

LONDON (AP) — Crowd trouble marred World Cup qualifiers as Hungary fans clashed with police during a 1-1 draw against England at Wembley Stadium and Poland's players walked off in Albania after bottles were hurled in another Group I match on Tuesday. Karol Świderski had just scored for Poland in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
duke.edu

Flag of the Week: Albania

Albania is a small country in Southeastern Europe. Double headed eagle: sovereign state of Alban of Albania. Albania is bounded by Montenegro to the northwest, Kosovo to the northeast, North Macedonia to the east, Greece to the southeast and south, and the Adriatic and Ionian seas to the west and southwest, respectively.
SOCIETY
okcheartandsoul.com

FIFA World Cup European qualifiers: England held by Hungary in match marred by clashes between fans

The final European zone World Cup qualifiers took place on Tuesday with Hungary holding England to a draw at Wembley arguably the surprise result of the day. Portugal thumped Luxembourg while Sweden and Switzerland all registered wins. Denmark were also victorious and booked their place in Qatar next year. However, the disappointing scenes in the away end in London cast a shadow over the biggest fixture.
UEFA
#Albania#Punishments#Zurich#Ap
go955.com

Soccer-Poland boost hopes with 1-0 win in Albania after crowd trouble

(Reuters) – Poland beat Albania 1-0 to reclaim second place in Group I after their World Cup qualifier was temporarily suspended when bottles were thrown on the pitch in the second half on Tuesday. The Group I match was interrupted soon after Poland forward Karol Swiderski scored inside the box...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

England vs. Hungary odds, picks, predictions: FIFA World Cup European Qualifier best bets for Tuesday, Oct. 12

England is in full control of Group I inFIFA World Cup Qualifying, and is comfortably favored in its next match against Hungary on Tuesday. The Three Lions handily dispatched Andorra in their last match on Saturday, 5-0, while Hungary kept things close in a 1-0 loss to Albania. England is unbeaten in its seven matches in group play, winning six of those contests.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschainonline.com

FIFA ‘strongly condemns’ crowd trouble at England-Hungary clash

FIFA has condemned the disturbances which marred England’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary on Tuesday night, and the violent scenes at the Albania v Poland match in the same group. Hungary fans clashed with police at Wembley after officers entered the stand to arrest an individual for a racially aggravated...
UEFA
Reuters

England held 1-1 by Hungary in match marred by crowd violence

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - England took another, somewhat faltering, step towards 2022 World Cup qualification when they drew 1-1 with Hungary at Wembley on Tuesday and are now three points clear at the top of Group I with two matches remaining. The gamewas marred by fighting in the stands...
SOCCER
Sports
Reuters

Albania v Poland World Cup qualifier suspended after crowd trouble

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The World Cup Group I qualifier between Albania and Poland was suspended after bottles were thrown on the pitch from the crowd in the second half. The match was interrupted soon after forward Karol Swiderski scored from inside the box following an assist from Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich in the 77th minute.
WORLD
Daily Mail

FIFA 'strongly condemns' violence between Hungary fans and police during World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley and maintains its 'zero-tolerance stance against such abhorrent behaviour'

FIFA are investigating the violent crowd trouble that marred Tuesday night’s clash between England and Hungary. Hungarian fans clashed with police and security staff at Wembley on Tuesday night amid accusations a supporter made a racist slur towards a steward. And a FIFA statement read: ‘FIFA is currently analysing reports...
FIFA
BBC

England v Hungary: Crowd trouble early on in Wembley qualifier

Hungary fans fought with police in the opening minutes of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley. Some of their supporters, totalling almost 1,000, booed as England players took the knee before kick-off. The Metropolitan Police said "minor disorder" broke out as they arrested a fan for "a racially...
UEFA
ESPN

FIFA to investigate fan conduct from England-Hungary, Albania-Poland matches

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings looking into the clashes at Wembley Stadium between police and Hungarian supporters at Tuesday's game against England, saying it has "zero tolerance against such abhorrent behaviour". - ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.) - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)
MLS
SkySports

Hungary fan disorder at Wembley could see FA face disciplinary action as FIFA opens proceedings

The Football Association could face punishment after FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings over the trouble involving Hungary fans at Wembley on Tuesday night. FIFA has acted following disorder among Hungary fans during the World Cup Qualifier against England which saw visiting fans fight with police after one supporter was arrested for allegedly racially abusing a steward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

