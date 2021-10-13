CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

'Dear Memory' sees a direct connection between memory and identity formation

By Thúy Đinh
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA groundbreaking collage of epistles, mementos, poetry, and literary criticism, Victoria Chang's Dear Memory asks a profound question: "Can memory be / unhoused, or is it / the form in which / everything is held?" Resuming the expressively compressed approach of her 2020 Obit, the poet's latest work represents a...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
funcheap.com

Dear Memory: Letters on Writing, Silence, and Grief and A Symmetry

Join us on Tuesday, October 12th at 6pm PT when Victoria Chang and Ari Banias celebrate the launch of their latest books Dear Memory: Letters on Writing, Silence, and Grief and A Symmetry on Zoom!. https://us02web.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_4bdGtBITT8CY4Dch_81cHg. Praise for Dear Memory. “After the impressive formal innovations of her 2020 books, OBIT,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

'Dear Memory' digs into the shame accompanying immigrant silence

The poet Victoria Chang traces her family history through letter-writing in her new book "Dear Memory." When she was cleaning out a storage facility, she discovered much of her parents' lives packed in boxes. VICTORIA CHANG: I found all these papers and letters and birth certificates. And then I had...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Daily

Interactions between nature and memory affect how we see the landscape

Editor’s note: “Grow As You Go” is a weekly column chronicling the flora of the UW and its impact on mental health and overall well-being. Nature has memories. It knows how to adapt to various landscape changes, human interventions, and even climate change. What was done in the past leaves a record for today and influences the types of plants we see and interact with.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Frost
Fox News

Melvin Van Peebles, icon of Black cinema, dead at 89

Filmmaker and author Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The rebel director known for his groundbreaking "blaxploitation" films, passed on Sept. 21 surrounded by his family, the Criterion Collection announced. "Dad knew that Black images matter," his son Mario Van Peebles said in a statement released...
MOVIES
earth.com

The Terrifying Biology Of Hell Pigs

Yes, they’re a real thing. At least, they were. While these “terminator pigs” are (thankfully) no longer roaming upon the Earth’s crust, the fossil record tells a riveting story of these gargantuan, scary-looking creatures and also reveals enchanting details of the way the world they inhabited appeared. Today we’re going to rut around in the terrifying biology of hell pigs to better understand the mystifying past of this planet’s evolution and extinction events. So let’s dig in – the facts are quite bristly!
ANIMALS
Science News

50 years ago, X-rays revealed what ancient Egyptians kept under wraps

Probing pharaohs with X-rays — Science News, October 9, 1971. The 29 mummies of pharaohs and queens were examined without disturbing their present positions.… [Researchers using portable X-ray equipment] found evidence of rheumatoid inflammation of the vertebrae of Amenophis II, ruler of Egypt from 1436 to 1413 B.C…. [A queen] was buried with what was thought to be her mummified infant. But radiography of the object confirmed its identification as a mummified adolescent baboon.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Memory#Cultural Identity#Motherhood#Ford Motor Company
easternshorepost.com

Memorials Are History

This is in response to Brian Bloedel’s letter of Sept. 10 in which he called for the removal of all Confederate memorials. Mr. Bloedel’s comments blatantly contradict one another. He chooses to reject, deny, and remove any memory or semblance of the Confederate States of America, while at the same time, he tells us “to see the past as it actually was and to honestly face the realities of that past as they actually happened.”
POLITICS
duke.edu

Workshop: Delving for Memories

Workshop: Delving for Memories: an exploration of Wu Wenguang’s the Memory Project. Registration: https://duke.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0uf-2vqDsrGNTbBh-UhQVDtsXAofncBcKH. The Asian/Pacific Studies Institute (APSI), Duke University. Asian & Middle Eastern Studies Department, Critical Asian Humanities, Duke University. Duke University Libraries. Council of East Asian Libraries’ CCM Workshop Series on Digital Projects of Chinese Studies. The...
EDUCATION
visitbeloit.com

Memory Screenings

A memory screen is a wellness tool that helps identify possible changes and creates a baseline so future changes can be noted. Cori Marsh with ADRC of Rock County will conduct FREE screenings. An appointment is required: https://beloitlibrary.org/how-do-i/register-for-a-program/
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
China
ScienceAlert

Dark Pattern Explains Why So Few Roman Emperors Died of Natural Causes

A staggering amount of Roman emperors did not die of natural causes. That's not breaking news; it's literally ancient history. But in those untimely and often violent deaths, scientists have now identified a new mathematical pattern: a power law that describes the fate of so many who died with an entire empire at their feet. "Although they appear to be random, power-law distributions of probabilities are found in many other phenomena associated with complex systems," says data scientist Francisco Rodrigues from the University of São Paulo in Brazil, noting that the reigns of the Caesars themselves are one such context. According to Rodrigues,...
SCIENCE
thevailvoice.com

Fond memories of Carolyn Shoemaker

One clear evening during the summer of 2019, I was using Pegasus, one of my childhood friend Carl’s telescopes, at our annual Adirondack Astronomy Retreat. When my cellphone began to ring, I picked it up with some surprise. At the other end of the line was Carolyn Shoemaker. I was thrilled to hear from her, as it had been some time since our last contact. Carolyn was doing well, except for a mild loss of hearing. She had called to say that since her daughter and son-in-law had moved to New Mexico, she would be living at the Peaks, a comfortable assisted living facility in Flagstaff. My colleague Brent Archinal gave me her cell phone number. I was able to speak with her again a few months later. I wanted to find a way to increase the frequency of our conversations. “You speak with your brother Richard every Monday,” Wendee commented, and suggested, “Why not call Carolyn every Monday as well?
VAIL, AZ
zeldauniverse.net

Realm of Memories: Battling Bulblin

Twilight Princess is a game I often find myself thinking back on in my day-to-day life. It was one of the darkest entries in the series and offered many new gameplay elements and concepts that future Legend of Zelda titles would adopt. One of my personal favorite additions was horseback combat. While horse riding has been in Zelda since Ocarina of Time, this time you could swing your sword. It was definitely a breath of fresh air to finally be able to become a sword-swinging, horse-riding warrior in green. Though, back then, one thing I did not appreciate was the first major opponent you’re made to fight in horse-riding combat: King Bulblin and his trusty bacon buddy, Lord Bullbo.
VIDEO GAMES
NPR

Drew Magary processes his recovery from a traumatic brain injury in a new memoir

One night in December 2018, the humorist and novelist Drew Magary had just hosted a comedy event and was at a karaoke bar in New York City celebrating. He performed "You Got Lucky" by Tom Petty - that's a good tune - in front of a roomful of co-workers from Deadspin, the sports website. Next, he crammed down a slice of pizza, grabbed a Miller Lite and walked through the hallway to the men's room. And then he collapsed. Magary hit his head so hard that he cracked his skull in three places and suffered a catastrophic brain hemorrhage. "The Night The Lights Went Out" is his riveting memoir of that night and the long recovery ahead. And he joins us now to talk about it. Hello.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Review: 'Mass' - Memories of Murder

"Mass" is a movie that brings the magic of theatre into your local art house (although probably not into your local multiplex). The cast essentially consists of four richly gifted actors, divided into two couples. Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton are Jay and Gail, whose teenage son Evan was killed six years ago in a school shooting. His killer, a kid named Hayden, who died at the scene of the slaughter, was the son of the other couple, Linda and Richard, played by Ann Dowd and Reed Birney. Now the four parents, their hostility having presumably subsided somewhat in the intervening years, have agreed to a therapist's plan for a meeting on neutral ground: a small, bland suburban church.
MOVIES
zeldauniverse.net

Realm of Memories: Legend of Leah

Showing support for someone’s hobbies, goals, and passions is one of the best things anyone can do for a loved one. For me, an understanding of and appreciation for my love of the Zelda series is one of the better ways for me to know that someone cares about me.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy