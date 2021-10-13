CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazfit Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as Global Smartwatch Launch Inspires Everyone to UP YOUR GAME

Amazfit is a brand owned by Zepp Health that has shipped over 100 million devices. Amazfit, a global leader of wearable and smart technology, has unveiled a fresh brand identity that celebrates self-expression and more boldly reflects its customers' values and lifestyles.

xda-developers

The Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 smartwatches pack premium hardware and sleek designs

Chinese wearables manufacturer Amazfit today unveiled a trio of premium smartwatches — the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, GTR 3, and GTS 3. The company’s latest products bring several upgrades over the Amazfit GTS 2 and GTR 2 from last year, including a sleeker design and more powerful hardware. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Amazfit smartwatches.
SlashGear

Amazfit GTR 3 and GTS 3 bring more options to the smartwatch market

The Apple Watch arguably dominates the smartwatch market, and Samsung’s wearables have become even more prominent now that it has switched to Wear OS. Those, however, aren’t the only game in town, even if you consider the handful of brands using Google’s smartwatch platform. There are those that have opted to strike their own path, using their own operating system. Amazfit, more closely associated with Xiaomi than Amazon despite the name, is one such brand, and it’s adding three more smartwatches to join the already crowded wearable arena.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

The GTS 3 is Amazfit's latest square-faced smartwatch

Amazfit has unveiled the square-faced version of its "next-level fitness partner" today (October 11, 2021). This new device, like the GTR 3 and 3 Pro, feature the same new first-party OS and chipset, as well as the brand's latest heart-rate, blood-oxygen, sleep and activity-tracking hardware. The GTS 3's AMOLED panel...
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

Amazfit T Rex Pro smartwatch review

REVIEW – The Amazfit T-Rex was released in late 2019 and demonstrated the most rugged Amazfit watch ever created. A little more than a year later, Amazfit has released the Amazfit T-Rex Pro. The new watch has a bunch of sensor and durability improvements. I have one to review. Read on to see what I think!
Phandroid

Amazfit GTR 3 series and GTS 3 debuts, offering yet another trio of great smartwatches

Over the last couple of years, Amazfit has burst onto the wearable and smartwatch scene with a series of solid options that provide something a bit different from the Fitbit’s and Galaxy Watches. We’ve seen options like the GTR 2e, T-Rex Pro, and even the PowerBuds Pro if you want some great truly wireless earbuds. Today, the company took the wraps off of its next lineup of flagship smartwatches with the GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro, and GTS 3.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro health smartwatch features a 12-day battery life and 150+ sports modes

Monitor yourself 24/7 with the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro health smartwatch. Designed with a BioTracker PPG 3.0 Biometric Sensor, it tracks your blood oxygen levels, heart rate, stress levels, and sleep patterns. Best of all, it has a 12-day battery life. Moreover, this health smartwatch features over 150 sports modes to accurately track your fitness. With PeakBeaks, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro assesses your full recovery time, training load, training effect, and maximum oxygen intake. So you can assess your performance and make any necessary adjustments. Furthermore, this watch has a built-in barometric altimeter to keep an eye on the air altitude and air pressure of outdoor activities. It even supports GPS to accurately track your route when you venture in new areas. Finally, if improving your fitness is important to you, you’ll love Virtual Pacer—a feature to race against yourself.
ELECTRONICS
