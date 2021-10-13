Amazfit Unveils Bold New Brand Identity as Global Smartwatch Launch Inspires Everyone to UP YOUR GAME

The Apple Watch arguably dominates the smartwatch market, and Samsung’s wearables have become even more prominent now that it has switched to Wear OS. Those, however, aren’t the only game in town, even if you consider the handful of brands using Google’s smartwatch platform. There are those that have opted to strike their own path, using their own operating system. Amazfit, more closely associated with Xiaomi than Amazon despite the name, is one such brand, and it’s adding three more smartwatches to join the already crowded wearable arena.

