One thing people often overlook when they choose to oppose the Line 3 pipeline is the crucial demands it fulfills to families and businesses across the state of Minnesota. Whether you like it or not, pipelines are a necessary part of our energy infrastructure because they transport resources that are used in our daily lives. Pipelines are responsible for helping to heat our homes, fuel our cars, and create more goods and products than you’d likely believe.

