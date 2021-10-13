'He puts it on his shoulders': Brickner has played a key role in Beaver Falls' turnaround

BEAVER FALLS — Jaren Brickner had been waiting for this moment for two years. But when it finally arrived this fall, it wasn’t at all how he dreamt it up to be. The Beaver Falls High School junior quarterback had been given the keys to the Tigers’ offense. As a freshman in 2019, he didn’t start until halfway through the season; as a sophomore last year, he started all 13 games but relied on a talented backfield that featured the 2020 WPIAL leading rusher and current Syracuse freshman Josh Hough. But, now, Bricker was the centerpiece.