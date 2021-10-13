CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver Falls, PA

'He puts it on his shoulders': Brickner has played a key role in Beaver Falls' turnaround

Ellwood City Ledger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAVER FALLS — Jaren Brickner had been waiting for this moment for two years. But when it finally arrived this fall, it wasn’t at all how he dreamt it up to be. The Beaver Falls High School junior quarterback had been given the keys to the Tigers’ offense. As a freshman in 2019, he didn’t start until halfway through the season; as a sophomore last year, he started all 13 games but relied on a talented backfield that featured the 2020 WPIAL leading rusher and current Syracuse freshman Josh Hough. But, now, Bricker was the centerpiece.

www.ellwoodcityledger.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Colin Powell was a soaring star until he got trapped

(CNN) — General Colin Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who died Monday at age 84 of complications from Covid-19, was one of the most fascinating figures in America's contemporary political history. Representing a kind of voice which has faded from his...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaver Falls, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Beaver Falls, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Beaver Falls, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gannett#American Football#Tigers#Wpial#Syracuse
NBC News

Trump faces a pile of civil lawsuits as depositions begin

Former President Donald Trump has been ordered to answer questions under oath in a lawsuit Monday, and his attorneys could soon set a date for a deposition in another case, as well. The lawsuits, involving allegations that his security guards roughed up protesters outside Trump Tower in New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Maduro ally appears in court to face corruption charges

MIAMI (AP) — A businessman who prosecutors say was a major conduit for corruption by Nicolás Maduro’s inner circle appeared for the first time in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela’s socialist government. Alex Saab’s legs shook nervously...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy