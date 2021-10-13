CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dive changes the game for Roblox developers

[This unedited press release is made available courtesy of Gamasutra and its partnership with notable game PR-related resource Games Press.]. 13th October New York, US: For the first time, Roblox game developers can analyse their data with customised cross-platform connections and LiveOps support through the Dive platform. Gaining this kind of deep insight into the metaverse is a unique proposition that Dive is currently the first analytics platform to deliver, proving invaluable for the performance of Roblox games and pioneering for the rest of the analytics market. Having the unique ability to determine data pain points and value will take Roblox games to the next level and with Dive’s custom analytics, innovative game developers can invest in their future.

