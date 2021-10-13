CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker sweeps East in Big Eight volleyball

By Gazette staff
The Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago
Janesville Parker's volleyball team ended the Big Eight Conference dual meet season on a high note Tuesday night.

The Vikings dominated Madison East in a 3-0 sweep. Parker won by scores of 25-12, 25-18 and 25-16.

Parker finished the conference dual-meet season with a 3-6 record, but coach Andy Kimball said his team is playing its best volleyball of the season right now.

"Tonight was probably as good as our serving has been all season long," Kimball said. "And overall, it was a well-balanced effort from the team.

"Kylee (Skrzypchak) did a great job at the net, and Sydney (Pajerski) set up the offense really well."

Skrzypchak finished with a match-high 15 kills, while Jayda Schober had 10 kills and nine digs. Pajerski had 30 assists.

Parker competes in the Big Eight Conference tournament at Beloit Memorial on Saturday.

PARKER 3, EAST 0

Janesville Parker;25;25;25

Madison East;12;18;16

Parker leaders: Aces--Emilie Curtis, Kylee Skrzypchak and Kendall Buehl 2. Kills--Skrzypchak 15, Jayda Schober 10. Assists--Sydney Pajerski 30. Digs--Schober 9.

